That's a wrap!

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate her last day filming Big Little Lies' second season with tons of behind-the-scenes pics. The 42-year-old actress poses alongside co-stars Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep in the snaps, while teasing "exciting" things from the series' upcoming sophomore season.

"Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! 🌟," Witherspoon captioned her slideshow. "You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!)."

"Thank you @HBO and our amazing Director Andrea Arnold! Big love to my sisters @nicolekidman @lauradern @shailenewoodley @zoeisabellakravitz and #MerylStreep. ❤️❤️❤️," she sweetly added.

Missing from Witherspoon's roundup of pics is her day on set with Streep, during which she hurled an ice cream cone at the Oscar-winning actress.

The photo made headlines, and in a recent interview with ET, Witherspoon said filming that moment with Streep was one of the best professional moments of her life. "It's a top five moment in my career, for sure," she said. "But I can't remember the other four."

While the Big Little Lies cast are all movie stars in their own right, Streep was definitely a big get for the HBO series. The 69-year-old actress will be joining the show as Mary Louise Wright, mother of the recently deceased Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard). Kidman, who plays Perry's wife, Celeste, couldn't stop gushing about sharing scenes with the legendary actress while speaking with ET in April.

"She's just amazing, and to watch her do her craft, it really is artistic craft when you watch her, we're all -- Laura Dern, Shailene [Woodley], Zoe [Kravitz], Reese [Witherspoon] -- we just go, Gasp, can you believe it?"

"She's got a fantastic character," she continued. "It's also grounded and it's based in something very, very real, and we hope we bring you the [best] second season and it delivers. We're working hard."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Calls Throwing Ice Cream at Meryl Streep a 'Top 5 Moment' (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon Furiously Throws Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep While Filming 'Big Little Lies'

'Big Little Lies' Cast Goes Bowling With Meryl Streep -- See the Epic Photo!

Related Gallery