'Big Little Lies' Cast Goes Bowling With Meryl Streep -- See the Epic Photo!

Big Little Strikes!

The Big Little Lies cast gave Meryl Streep the good ol' Monterey welcome (maybe -- we don't actually know where they are) with a bowling party -- and Reese Witherspoon couldn't help but share the adorable pic to Instagram on Monday. Streep joined the HBO series' second season in January, playing Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgard) mother, Mary Louise Wright.

"We work and we play! Bowl-a-Rama party with the ladies of #BigLittleLies! 🎉 @nicolekidman #MerylStreep @shailenewoodley," Witherspoon captioned a sweet pic of herself posing it up with Streep, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman. Zoe Kravitz was also in attendance, seen in a photo Woodley shared from the venue's billiard room.

and? @zoeisabellakravitz A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Jun 4, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

In an interview with ET last month, Woodley confirmed that her character, Jane Chapman, will be sporting a much different look in season two (hence the blunt black bangs), and revealed what it's like with Streep on set.

"She is so good, period, and she is so humble," Woodley gushed. "I think the reason why Meryl Streep is Meryl Streep is she approaches a film set as if it's the first character that she has ever played."

"I have learned a great deal from her about acting," she continued. "I feel like I'm working with an acting coach in a way," she added.

