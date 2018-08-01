Reese Witherspoon Furiously Throws Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep While Filming 'Big Little Lies'

Looks like season two of Big Little Lies is going to be messy!

Reese Witherspoon and new cast member Meryl Streep were spotted filming the HBO show's second season -- which is set to debut in 2019 -- in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday. Wearing a floral top, black skirt and heels, Witherspoon took on the role of Madeline Martha Mackenzie and was seen furiously throwing an ice cream cone at Streep's back. Sporting a tan Barbour jacket, dark jeans and black shoes, the 69-year-old actress -- who portrays Mary Louise Wright in season 2 -- seems oblivious to the soaring dessert heading her way.

Kathryn Newton -- who plays Witherspoon's eldest daughter, Abigail, in Big Little Lies -- also appeared to be in the scene and looked shocked after her on-screen mom hurled the frozen treat.

The Image Direct

In the Golden Globe-winning series, Streep portrays the mother of the late Perry Wright (Alexander Skarasgard) who shows up to town after the death of her son. As fans of the show will remember, Perry was murdered by Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz) in the season one finale. The murder came after his frequent abuse against his wife, Celeste (Nicole Kidman), and a reveal that he raped Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) years prior. Celeste, Madeline and Jane became close friends throughout the show's freshman season, so the flying ice cream could be for any number of reasons.

Thankfully, all the drama on the Big Little Lies set is in front of the cameras. ET caught up with Streep last month where she gushed about joining the cast. "It's fantastic. I love having the girls as my boss because they understand," she said of Kidman and Witherspoon, who serve as executive producers for the series. "We have lots of big, fabulous, drunken meals together."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Momoa Says a Cameo on 'Big Little Lies' 'Would Be Great' (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon Spotted on 'Big Little Lies' Set in LA -- Check Out Her Retro Look!

'Big Little Lies' Cast Goes Bowling With Meryl Streep -- See the Epic Photo!

Related Gallery