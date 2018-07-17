Reese Witherspoon Spotted on 'Big Little Lies' Set in LA -- Check Out Her Retro Look!

Reese Witherspoon is back to work on Big Little Lies!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted on the set of the HBO show's second season on Monday. Looking ready for an '80s-themed bash, Witherspoon brought serious Elle Woods vibes to her character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, by rocking hot pink leggings, a sequin silver top and a pink-and-red bomber jacket. The mom of three also had her hair in spiral curls and finished the vibrant look with large hoop earrings.

Nicole Kidman -- who plays Celeste Wright on the show -- was seen on set too, though her look of pink go-go boots and a bright multi-colored dress appeared to be more '70s inspired.

The outfit choices may not be all that surprising for Big Little Lies fans, who will recall that the show's first season concluded with an Audrey Hepburn and Elvis Presley-themed fundraiser. Based on the leading ladies' looks, it appears that another large-themed event is in the works for its sophomore season.

While not much is known about the show's upcoming season, it is expected to drop in 2019 with all of the original cast returning. On top of that, Meryl Streep has signed on to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother to Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), Kidman's onscreen husband who died in the season one finale.

"Reese and I were just [thinking], 'She would be so amazing in the role!'" Kidman told ET back in February of Streep's addition to the cast. "We didn't think we'd get her. [The character] was written for her and we wanted her. It really is her standing up and going, 'I support you as women, and I believe in you.' I think that's a big statement from her. We're determined to give her an extraordinary experience. She's had a lot of experiences, so we just want to make it is fun for her and vibrant and exciting."

