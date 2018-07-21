Jason Momoa Says a Cameo on 'Big Little Lies' 'Would Be Great' (Exclusive)

Could Jason Momoa someday step into a role on the scandalous show Big Little Lies?

ET caught up with the Aquaman star at Comic-Con to pose that very question. "That'd be awesome," he responded. "I don't see that in the near future, but that would be great if there's another season after this season."

Seem far-fetched? Although he's clearly not appearing in the show's forthcoming second season, there's some reason to believe it's in the cards for Momoa. First off, Nicole Kidman, one of his on-screen parents in Aquaman, is also a star on BLL. And his daughter-in-law, Zoe Kravitz, has a recurring role on the acclaimed show.

During the chat, Momoa also admitted that his son Nakoa-Wolf, 9, and his daughter Lola, 10, were pretty excited to meet another A-list actor in attendance, despite Momoa’s own stardom.

“I noticed that [your kids] did want to take a picture with one certain star: Chris Pratt,” ET’s Kevin Frazier pointed out to the leading man on the Warner Bros./DC red carpet.

“Oh, absolutely. They’re big Lego fans. Big Lego fans, yeah,” Momoa said. It sounds like the 38-year-old actor’s kids are fond of the boisterous Emmet Brickowski, Pratt’s character in the Lego films.

Momoa also explained how things have changed for him over the years, particularly at Comic-Con, as his star starting rising in Hollywood.

“It's really cool. When I did Stargate [in 2005], before anyone knew I was going to be on Stargate, I got to walk the floor. And I'm a comic fan, and I remember walking it and going, ‘This is the last time I'm going to be able to do this.'"

