John Legend doesn't mind if we all continue to pronounce his wife's name wrong. In fact, he says it's "all good!"

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Legend at the 2018 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, where the recent EGOT winner opened up about wife Chrissy Teigen's recent reveal that she pronounces her name Tie-gen, not Tee-gen.

"The official Norwegien pronunciation is Tie-gen, but she's been going by Tee-gen," Legend explained. "There's all kinds of folks who change their names for stage, and she just figured it would be easier to not have to explain it every time, and she went with Teigen."

"But it's all good," he said. "Just call her Teigen; it's fine."

Though Teigen wasn't feeling up for interviews on the red carpet — "Her voice is hurting," Legend explained — she clarified the conspiracy surrounding her name on Twitter on Sunday: "Gave up a long time ago. Last name is Tie-gen not Tee-gen," she wrote.

The mother of two couldn't have smiled brighter while posing with her husband on the red carpet. At the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, Legend joined the elite group of artists to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony across their careers.

It's a very special group of people to belong to. It's a pretty cool company to be in," Legend told ET on Monday. "I never set out to do it. I set out to make a lot of music, and hopefully win some Grammys. All the rest of the awards, I had no idea, but I've been fortunate to work with some great people, and it's all kind of worked out."

"It's kind of cool to see them up on the shelf together," he continued. "I'm grateful. I just feel like I've had a great time making music."

