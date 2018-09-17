Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Her Last Name Is Actually Pronounced

Chrissy Teigen is sharing a major secret.

The 32-year-old model took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that everyone has been mispronouncing her name for years. The shocking discovery came after a fan tweeted, "Well, we pronounce @chrissyteigen's name wrong all the time."

"Word! Gave up a long time ago. Last name is Tie-gen not Tee-gen," she wrote in response.

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

Fans were understandably shocked, many sending Teigen questions about how the mispronunciation had gone on for so long. "But wait...when you say it YOU say Tee-gen!" a different user tweeted.

"I know," Teigen admitted. "I even correct people when they say it correctly. It’s all v effed up."

I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up https://t.co/aJkweIiL7H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

"I don’t correct people, ever," Teigen wrote in response to another fan tweet that said the whole thing was "beyond me."

"They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight."

I don’t correct people, ever. They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight. https://t.co/eSZDvKRaRK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

Teigen quickly became overwhelmed with the confusion, writing, "I don’t correct people but I do. I don’t know, I'm so tired, please let me go."

I don’t correct people but I do I don’t know im so tired please let me go — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

The mother of two addressed the reveal one last time in a video posted to Twitter. "I'm tired of living this lie -- it's Tie-gen," she said in the clip, before yelling out to her mom for confirmation. "Told you! It's Tie-gen."

People will have lots of immediate practice pronouncing the Lip Sync Battle star's name correctly when she joins her husband, John Legend, at the Emmys on Monday night. The model also revealed on Sunday that she is sporting a huge bruise on her leg ahead of the award show.

who can relate pic.twitter.com/oXxV6pLJ0U — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

Legend already took home an Emmy Award this year -- at the Creative Arts ceremony -- for his producing credit on Jesus Christ Superstar, a distinction that completed his EGOT. At Monday's primetime show, Legend is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his role in the television special.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

In the meantime, here's another moment when Teigen got real with her fans:

