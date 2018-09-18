Chrissy Teigen was not feeling the love from the Internet after attending the 2018 Emmy Awards with her husband, John Legend, on Monday.

The 32-year-old supermodel and TV personality dazzled on the red carpet in a silver Zuhair Murad gown. The mother of two was simply glowing in the look, which featured a sexy leg slit and chest cutout.

But one commenter on Twitter shared a photo of the look online, writing, “I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?”

Teigen didn’t take kindly to the comment, retweeting it and commenting, “I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful.”

But the online hate didn’t stop there. Another commenter wrote, “Chrissy Teigen is beautiful but does she have to be included in everything just because she’s married to John Legend? #emmys.”

Once again, Teigen retweeted the shade, writing, “Breathe, chrissy.”

She later added, “Man. You guys are brutal.”

But it wasn’t all hate for Teigen. True to form, the outspoken star had a hilarious audience reaction during one of host Michael Che’s jokes about Roseanne, scrunching up her face and sinking down in her seat. When a fan tweeted a photo of the candid reaction, Teigen quipped, “This is a setup.”

Teigen wasn’t able to do interviews on the Emmys red carpet, but her hubby, John Legend happily chatted with ET about his stunning wife.

“Her voice is hurting,” Legend explained to ET, adding that fans can continue to pronounce her last name “Tee-gen,” despite her recent confession that it’s actually “Tie-gen.”

“Just call her Teigen; it’s fine,” Legend said.

For more from the red carpet, watch the clip below:

