Kendall Jenner is keeping warm this season!

The supermodel shared a pic on her Instagram on Wednesday, wearing an oversized red puffer jacket by Tna from one of our favorite affordable brands, Aritzia.

Aptly named "The Super Puff," the heavy-duty water repellant winter topper is created to keep you warm down to -22°F and contains responsibly sourced goose down, which Jenner styled with rigid jeans, a ringer tee and netted pumps.

Jenner isn't the only star to don the puffer. Fellow celebs Bella Hadid, Emma Roberts and Karlie Kloss have added the $228 piece to their fall/winter wardrobe.

So if you're looking for a coat that'll actually do the job in freezing temps, but will still look fashion-forward, take note from the KUWTK star and try the voluminous puffer on for size. Shop the It girl's exact one ahead -- available in 14 other colors from black to lavender -- along with our other favorite picks.

GET THE LOOK:

Aritzia

Tna The Super Puff $228

H&M

H&M x Tiffany Young Padded Jacket $40

Uniqlo

Uniqlo Women Seamless Down Parka $130

Urban Outfitters

Fila + UO Nariko Cropped Puffer Jacket $150

J.Crew

J.Crew Metallic Short Puffer Jacket With Primaloft $198

Gap

Gap Long High-Shine Down Puffer Coat $228

Universal Standard

Universal Standard Kanda Puffer $230

The North Face

The North Face 1996 Retro Season Nuptse Jacket $249

Shopbop

Hunter Boots Original Puffer Jacket $250

For more celebrity fashion, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

5 Coat Trends That Are Huge For Fall

Priyanka Chopra Proves You Can Wear Fall's It Trend to the Airport

Meghan Markle's Favorite Footwear Line & Cindy Crawford Designed the Only Travel Shoes You Need

Related Gallery