Celebrities are speaking out and taking action after a 200-acre Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County started to rapidly spread on Thursday. By late Friday, it had spread to 35,000 acres.

Many stars who live in the area, like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Alyssa Milano, were forced to evacuate their homes and flee to safety. Kim's husband, Kanye West, shared on Twitter on Friday morning that he and his family were safe. Lady Gaga, Caitlyn Jenner and more also evacuated as the fire continue to burn throughout the day.

Charlie Sheen took to Twitter to ask if anyone had heard from his parents, actors Martin and Janet Sheen, who he hasn't been able to contact.

"I cannot get ahold of my parents, Martin and Janet Sheen. They are in the group, at the staging ground near Zuma Beach," Sheen tweeted. "If anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario. Thank you in advance."

i cannot

get ahold of

my parents,

Martin and Janet Sheen.



they

are in the

group, at the

staging ground

near Zuma Beach.



if

anyone

has eyes on

them,

please let me

know that they

are safe and sound

in the middle of

this horrific scenario.



thank you

in advance.



xox

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 10, 2018

Martin revealed he was safe in an interview with Fox 11 on Friday evening. "We evacuated early this morning from Point Dume around 9:30, and we’ve been here ever since... Emilio, Ramon, Renee, Charlie…we’re fine," he said in a message to his kids. "We’re at Zuma Beach and will probably sleep in the car tonight. We’re just fine and hope you guys are, too."

“We haven’t lost any lives so we have that to be grateful for,” he added, before calling the latest wildfires “the worst ones I’ve seen” and “never seen one like this with this intensity.”

Will Smith shared Instagram Stories to share that his family home was about eight miles from the blaze. "We haven't been told to evacuate yet, but Willow is nervous so she wanted me to go outside and make a Daddy assessment," he shared. "As soon as we get the word that we're in the evacuation zone, [it's] go now."

Orlando Bloom posted a photo from his home. "This is my street as of two hours ago praying for the safety of all my malibu fam, grateful to our brave firefighters please stay safe 🙏🏼," he captioned the shot.

Robin Thicke's girlfriend, April Love Geary, shared a scary shot of their neighborhood from the Pacific Coast Highway as they evacuated, while Rob Lowe posted a pic of his son and two nephews aiding in relief efforts amid the flames.

Instagram

Milano, who also evacuated on Thursday night, revealed that she's still in need of help saving her horses.

"I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)," she tweeted on Thursday night, before adding: "If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me."

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.



(Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Khloe revealed on Thursday that she and her daughter, True, had evacuated with Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream. "I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo," she wrote.

"I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires," Kourtney Kardashian added on her Instagram Story. "No Calabasas tonight."

Fuck! The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Instagram

See more celeb reactions below.

Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting...we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 9, 2018

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

This is extraordinary. Prayers for my old home and friends. Unreal. https://t.co/wifz5otZQP — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) November 9, 2018

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

I’m speaking in Indianapolis currently. My family was evacuated last night at 1am. Please pray for us.https://t.co/d02A8K6PWvhttps://t.co/d02A8K6PWv — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 9, 2018

The fire comes just 24 hours after the area was plagued by a shooting at Thousand Oaks' Boderline Bar and Grill, where 12 people were killed, including Alaina Housley, the 18-year-old niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Reportedly on Music Video Set Where Possible Shooting Occurred

Khloe Kardashian and True Seek Refuge With Rob and Dream Amid California Fires

Kim Kardashian Evacuated From Her Home Amid Calabasas Wildfire