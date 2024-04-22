Ryan Gosling is opening up about his latest film's connection to his life at home with Eva Mendes!

In a new interview with Men's Health, the Fall Guy star does an interview alongside the film's director David Leitch and says that Mendes (whom he calls his "hero") and their daughters are always his endgame.

"I often think about what's going to matter to me on my deathbed that I did and that I didn't do," Gosling tells the magazine. "It puts things into perspective. It always comes back to family first. I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva [Mendes] and the girls, they come first."

He continues: I don't know, it's probably not a good thing that I go deathbed, but it's helpful for me. Anytime I'm struggling, I just think about whether it's going to matter to me then because, yeah, this whole thing can be distorting…. Are you going to care about this thing, whether you did it or not, whatever the thing is? It's extreme, but it's helpful."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together since 2011. - Sonia Recchia/Getty Image

Gosling, 43, and Mendes, 50, have been together since 2011. Together, the pair are parents to daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7. Over the course of their relationship, Mendes and Gosling have remained private, with the actress gushing about her man on social media every now and then, but never sharing any pictures of him or their children for the sake of privacy.

Gosling has been open about Mendes' support through his latest career moves, especially during his recent Barbie run -- where he rocked an "E" necklace for Mendes. At the premiere, Gosling also gushed about his girls' reaction to his Oscar-nominated role as Ken.

"Well, it was, I think, weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway," he told ET at the film's 2023 premiere. "I might like, you know, just hold off on them seeing the full Ken energy."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

At home, Gosling admits to Men's Health that he cooks a "Moroccan chicken bastilla" for his family and watches Love is Blind.

"I heard the new season is even better -- but I've been busy," he adds.

Last week, ET debuted a behind-the-scenes sneak peak of Fall Guy, where Gosling and his co-star, Emily Blunt, spoke about their character's "complicated relationship" and the importance of making sure the fun they had on set translates to the viewers.

"Every day on set, we thought, 'What can we do to just make people happy?'" Gosling recalled of making the fun film.

The Fall Guy is in theaters May 3.

