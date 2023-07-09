Ryan Gosling is embracing the Barbie aesthetic in a big way. The handsome star rocked a Mattel-influenced pastel pink at the Barbie premiere on Sunday -- along with a very special, subtle tribute to his ladylove, Eva Mendes.

Gosling donned a pink suit and white button-down while walking the pink carpet at the premiere of the long-awaited Barbie movie -- held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday -- and he spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about his role in the project, and his unique ensemble.

According to Gosling, the suit wasn't a tribute to Barbie directly, but rather a product of playing Ken in the film. Gosling simply explained, "I just like pink now."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

However, he paired the pink with some gold -- specifically, a gold necklace with the letter "E," in honor of Mendes.

While Mendes wasn't at Sunday's premiere, nor were their daughters -- Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7 -- their presence was felt by Gosling's sweet tribute, and even his performance.

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Gosling explained that his role as Ken was influenced a great deal by his daughters, while he was preparing and playing the park.

"They've seen a lot pieces of [the film], and helped me a lot with it," Gosling shared. "They were huge inspiration for me."

When asked if they found his role funny, Gosling joked, "Yeah, unless it wasn't. And then I worked on it."

Despite helping with his role -- or perhaps because of all the help -- Gosling thinks his daughters might not need to actually see the final product just yet.

"Well, it was, I think, weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway," he said. "I might like, you know, just hold off on them seeing the full Ken energy."

Apart from Mendes and his daughters, Gosling also shared a great deal of praise for his co-star, Barbie herself, Margot Robbie -- who also served as a producer on the project.

"I think it's all been incredible, everything, the whole way. Margot has produced this film and built this film, structured the process, created the environment for all of us," Gosling shared, before gesturing at the elaborate premiere -- which included a pink carpet, a Barbie dream car, and a general sense of fun and whimsy. "I mean, this is an indication of what it was like to shoot [the movie]."

"She created this, she's made it come true in every way, and it's brilliant," he added.

Barbie -- directed by Greta Gerwig -- hits theaters July 21.

