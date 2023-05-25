What happens when Barbie leaves her fantastic, plastic life to venture into the real world? That's the question posed by the new trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie -- which stars Margot Robbie as the world-famous doll and Ryan Gosling as her Ken.

It's in the middle of yet another "best day ever!" in Barbieland when the titular doll starts to get a sense that something might be a little bit off.

"Do you guys ever think about dying?" she asks, bringing her perfectly-choreographed dance party to a halt.

It turns out, plenty of strange things have been happening to Barbie. Her shower runs cold, she falls off her roof and -- worst of all -- her feet are flat on the ground!

With the help of Kate McKinnon's marker-faced Barbie, she sets out to find the truth in the "Real World." But what will she uncover?

Watch the full trailer below:

Barbie's star-studded cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, Will Ferrell, and more.

When Robbie and Gosling sat down for Vogue's summer 2023 issue recently, the actor shared one of the ways his co-star would help him get into character on set.

"She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Gosling recalled. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.' Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Gosling Has an Original Song on the 'Barbie' Soundtrack

Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Left Him Gifts on 'Barbie' Set

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Bring 'Barbie' Fashion to CinemaCon

Why Fans Think ‘Barbie’ Movie Is Loosely Based on ‘The Wizard of Oz’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery