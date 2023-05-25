Ryan Gosling Has an Original Song on the 'Barbie' Soundtrack -- See the Full Tracklist!
'Barbie' Official Teaser Trailer 2
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
'The Voice': Why Blake Shelton Wants Lowkey Celebration With Gwe…
Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez React to Dwayne Johnson's 'Fas…
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Son Truman Joining the ‘Fami…
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Farewell: Adam Levine Returns and Ni…
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relati…
Watch Gwen Stefani Surprise Blake Shelton at Epic 'Voice' Wrap P…
Kardashian Family Concerned for Khloé After Drastic Weight-Loss …
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals She's Back Singing in NY…
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She's Back With Ex Tristan Th…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
‘Fubar’: How Arnold Schwarzenegger Got Ready for Stunts and Why …
'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Spills on Proposing to Girlfriend Renee Mo…
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
Ryan Gosling is bringing the Ken-ergy to his starring role in Barbie -- so much so that he's breaking into song!
The soundtrack listing for the upcoming film was announced on Thursday, revealing that Gosling has an original song in the movie.
The soundtrack also includes new tunes by Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Haim, Charli XCX, Khalid, Ice Spice and more. (But, alas, no Aqua.)
When Gosling and his Barbie, Margot Robbie, sat down for Vogue's summer 2023 issue recently, the actor shared one of the ways his co-star would help him get into character on set.
"She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Gosling recalled. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.' Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."
Barbie is in theaters July 21.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Left Him Gifts on 'Barbie' Set
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Bring 'Barbie' Fashion to CinemaCon
Why Fans Think ‘Barbie’ Movie Is Loosely Based on ‘The Wizard of Oz’