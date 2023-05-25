Ryan Gosling is bringing the Ken-ergy to his starring role in Barbie -- so much so that he's breaking into song!

The soundtrack listing for the upcoming film was announced on Thursday, revealing that Gosling has an original song in the movie.

The soundtrack also includes new tunes by Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Haim, Charli XCX, Khalid, Ice Spice and more. (But, alas, no Aqua.)

When Gosling and his Barbie, Margot Robbie, sat down for Vogue's summer 2023 issue recently, the actor shared one of the ways his co-star would help him get into character on set.

"She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Gosling recalled. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.' Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

