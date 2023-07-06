Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling 'Her Life, Her Love' as She Shares 'Barbie' Clip
Eva Mendes is still cheering for her Ken, Ryan Gosling!
On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a clip from the leading man's latest role in Barbie, which was praised by the film's director, Greta Gerwig.
"'It’s some combination of MARLON BRANDO meets GENE WILDER meets JOHN BARRYMORE meets JOHN TRAVOLTA.'-Greta Gerwig," Mendes wrote next to a scene from the film, quoting a line from Gerwig's latest interview in Rolling Stone.
Mendes couldn't agree more as she celebrated her husband in the next line of the post.
"One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor …RG💗," the Place Beyond the Pines actress added.
Mendes, 49, and Gosling, 42, have been together since 2011. The pair shares daughters Esmeralda and Amada.
Since it was revealed that Gosling was going to star as Ken alongside Margot Robbie's Barbie in the film, Mendes has not been shy about her excitement. In May, the actress rocked a shirt with her husband's Ken on it, giving a special shou-out to his "Kenergy."
And last year, Mendes appeared on The Talk and reacted to seeing the first photo her man in character, which showed him wearing a denim vest, sans shirt, with the band to his Ken underwear revealed under his pants.
"First of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahh,' but it's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so, it worked on all levels," Mendes said. "But when I saw it, he sent it to me from work, and I said, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please? I never ask for anything,'" Mendes cracked.
During her appearance, the designer also dubbed it the "Kenaissance."
A month after her appearance, ET spoke with Gosling, who shared his reaction to his lady's feedback.
"I loved, it," he told ET. "I love that she's got love for Ken, that means a lot to me."
