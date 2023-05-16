Eva Mendes is a big fan of Ryan Gosling's Kenergy.

The actress showed off a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of her husband in character as Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming live action Barbie film. Mendes looks cool and casual in the shot, wearing relaxed denim as she sits on the ground and holds her phone. She sports a face of flawless glam and wears her auburn hair in loose waves over her shoulders.

"Got that real big Kenergy," Mendes wrote in a cheeky Instagram caption on Monday. "Coz girls is players too."

Mendes previously opened up about the picture perfect image of Gosling in character, wearing a denim vest (sans shirt) with matching jeans and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear reading, "Ken."

"First of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahh,' but it's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so, it worked on all levels," Mendes said on The Talk.

"But when I saw it, he sent it to me from work, and I said, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please? I never ask for anything,'" Mendes cracked.

Together, Mendes and Gosling share two daughters: Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 7.

Gosling previously said that it was his kids' mistreatment of a Ken doll that ultimately pushed him to take on the iconic role.

"I was surprised how some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken, as if they ever thought about Ken for a second," he shared on The Tonight Show, referring to the public's reaction to his look in the film. "They never played with Ken, nobody plays with Ken! He's an accessory and not even one of the cool ones."

Gosling said that after reading Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's script ("Best script I've ever read," he said) and being offered the role, he stepped into his own backyard to think. "You know where I found Ken?" he asked. "Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon."

He shared the priceless photo and continued, "I texted it to Greta and I said, 'I shall be your Ken, for his story must be told.'"

Fashion has already played a key role in promoting the highly-anticipated new film. Last month, Gosling stepped out with co-star Margot Robbie -- who steps into the stiletto shoes of the iconic doll -- for CinemaCon in coordinating attire.

Both Robbie and Gosling donned pink for the Las Vegas outing, with the former in a pale pink skirt and crop top set, and the latter rocking a hot pink jacket, which he wore over a T-shirt that read, "From Director Greta Gerwig."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Robbie and Gosling looked happy as could be as they posed on the red carpet, before heading inside for the presentation about their film. The pair smiled and laughed onstage, and Gosling even discussed how he got into character to play Ken.

"I have to be honest. Up until this point I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within," he said. "If I'm being honest, I doubted my Kenergy. I didn't see it. But Margot and Greta conjured this out of me."

While plot details from the film have been kept closely guarded, a trailer released in April teased an epic adventure in a new world with numerous alternate versions of Barbie and Ken. The star-studded cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, and Will Ferrell.

'Barbie' Official Teaser Trailer 2 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

ET spoke with Robbie at the Amsterdam premiere back in September, where she stayed tightlipped when asked for an update on the film.

"I can't tell you anything -- all I can say is, you're gonna like it!" the actress teased.

Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken at CinemaCon This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Bring 'Barbie' Fashion to CinemaCon

Does the 'Barbie' Movie Have a 'Wizard of Oz' Connection?

Eva Mendes Explains Why She Doesn't Pose With Ryan Gosling on Carpet

Eva Mendes Honors 'Place Beyond the Pines' on Its 10-Year Anniversary

Eva Mendes Shows Off Stunning New Hair Color

Related Gallery