Eva Mendes Shows Off Stunning New Hair Color

Eva Mendes just went red!

The actress and mother of two took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her new hairdo. In the pic, the fresh-faced 48-year-old's newly dyed orange red locks cascade in front of her face as she looked pensively on into the distance.

"Mira esto! I went red," Mendes captioned the pic.

The look received lots of love in the comments from fans and friends alike, with skin expert, Nila Holmes commenting, "Foxy 🔥," while another user applauded the Hitch actress' beauty.

"Bellissima ❤️🔥," they wrote.

Mendes shared another look at her new 'do in a post to commemorate the holiday season. Combing her hands through her red hair as she filmed herself in front of a Christmas tree, she reflected on what can be a challenging time of year for many.

"Whatever you celebrate or don’t celebrate, if you’re with friends and family or flying solo , I’m sending you loads of love during this time. I know how hard it can be for some," Mendes began. "Don’t let Instagram trick you -we’re all dealing with our own sh*t. Some more extreme, of course, but we’re all in this madness together. ♥️"

Sharing her own struggles, Mendes, who shares daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, with longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, said she lets herself "feel all the feels" as opposed to putting on a merry face for the holidays.

"For me personally, I don’t care much for acting 'merry' or 'happy' -as long as I stay grateful I’ll let myself feel all the feels that come up," she continued. "I won’t torture others with them but I won’t hide them either. ♥️"

She also gave a nod to her red hair, thanking her hair stylist for the stunning transformation.

"Oh , I went red. Gracias to @richi_grisillo for this. Lo adoro," Mendes added before signing off, "Loads of love,♥️."

Mendes' Gosling tattoo was also visible in the clip. The tat, which sparked marriage rumors last month, read "de Gosling," which fans took to mean "of Gosling," with some believing that it hints that a wedding has taken place.

That same month, Mendes added fuel to the fire when she appeared on Australia's Today, where she referred to her longtime love as her husband. ET has reached out to Mendes' rep for comment.

"I'm loving it here... Everybody's amazing. Seriously, everybody's welcoming us. It's been so beautiful," Mendes said in the November interview. "My husband Ryan is here... Our children are here. We're having the best time."

During her Today interview, Mendes also gave a rare insight into her life with Gosling, who she went public with in 2011, and their kids.

Mendes joked that though her family is having a great time in Australia, she suffered "emotional trauma" after her first encounter with a huntsman spider, before adding that her kids have one complaint about their time in the country too.

"They're loving it. They thought they we were going to be seeing kangaroos on the road and stuff, so they're a little disappointed at that," she said. "I was like, 'Aw!' To be six again, right?"

