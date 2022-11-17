Eva Mendes' New Tattoo Might Be a Hint She's Married to Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes may or may not have finally tied the knot with Ryan Gosling, depending on the meaning and translation behind her tattoo.

Mendes took to Instagram earlier this week to show off the ink on her left wrist that reads, "de Gosling." It's unclear if conveying she's "of Gosling" means she married the father of their two children, but fans sure feel like that might be the case.

The couple's relationship has been shrouded in mystery since they went public with their romance in 2011, after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. Then, in 2016, their relationship status was all the talk in Hollywood again after reports surfaced indicating they had exchanged vows.

But sources close to the couple told ET at the time that those reports were simply not true. Fast forward to now, there's still no word on whether they're officially Mr. and Mrs. Whatever the case, their decade-long plus relationship is as coveted as they come.

Back in January, the La La Land star opened up to British GQ about how their two daughters -- Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 -- have made him acutely aware of how quickly life can pass him by.

"Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now," he said. "My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to."

The COVID-19 pandemic, he noted, may or may not have exacerbated that feeling. "I feel like I need more time to process it. But we have two kids, so we spend a lot of our time trying to keep them entertained."

It's not the first time Mendes has revealed her "de Gosling" tattoo. She offered a glimpse with a Sept. 1 Instagram post, in which she's extending her left hand over a field of flowers. While the tattoo's appearance is subtle, fans took notice.

One fan commented, "I’m not even jealous that you get to have children De Gosling.. 😩 okay maybe a tad👌🏼," while another fan said, "Loving the ‘De Gosling’ tattoo! You just gave me an idea for me?! 🤔🤔 My hubby would love that! 🤗❤️."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Gosling Gives Rare Interview About His Kids With Eva Mendes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling's Latest Gucci Campaign

Eva Mendes Asked Ryan Gosling If She Could Keep His Ken Underwear

Eva Mendes Models in Rare Video Shot By Her and Ryan Gosling's Kids

Related Gallery