Eva Mendes Models in Rare Video Shot By Her and Ryan Gosling's Kids

Eva Mendes is showing off some of her kids' many talents. The 47-year-old actress and mother of two took to Instagram Sunday to share a video shot by her and Ryan Gosling's daughters, Esmeralda, 6 and Amada, 5. In the video, Mendes is modeling for fashion line Terzi Burmade, showing off some brand's handbags while donning a few chic, patterned dresses. The fun flick was set to the track, "Exposed to Love" by Exposé.
"My kids shot this 💕," Mendes revealed in the caption. "Yesterday I posted about my new bag obsession. Here’s why…@terziburmade is a new fashion line focused on providing fair wages and equity for women who are at risk for sweatshop and forced labor. Their mission is to create a world where…'NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS PRODUCT.'"
Just last month, Mendes revealed that Gosling doesn't take any of her Instagram photos. Leaving her friends, and now her two daughters to take the stunning snaps.
After sharing a fashion-forward photo of herself wearing a printed dress with pockets, one fan asked how many photos she shares that are taken by Gosling, to which Mendes replied, "None that I post." Adding, "My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang :)"
Mendes, who often responds to her comments on Instagram, opened up to ET's Katie Krause back in Feb. 2020 about replying to the comments she gets on social media.
"So I usually don't respond to guys, but you never know with Instagram," she said at the time. "But I love when I can feel that it's a woman and that I'm connecting with her, whether It's feedback on my clothing line, whether it's a beauty tip or a mom tip that I ask them for too, you know. I love that connection with women, so that's inspiring to me."
