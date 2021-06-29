Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Doesn't Take Her Instagram Photos: Here's Why!
Eva Mendes Talks Ryan Gosling's Baking and Why She Doesn’t Want …
Eva Marcille Calls Porsha Williams’ Engagement to a Married Man …
Ben Affleck Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ From J.Lo’s Fam, A$AP Rocky …
Chris Harrison Exits 'Bachelor' Franchise Following Racism Contr…
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Em…
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Exit From Franchise
‘New Amsterdam' Stars Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims Share Dream Sto…
New ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer Shows LeBron James and the Toon Squad …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen …
Barack Obama Opens Up About His Daughters' Activism and Admits H…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'Casually' Seeing Each Other, Source …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…
Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
Robert De Niro Says His ‘Manageable’ Injury Won’t Impact Upcomin…
Jennie Garth Talks Sewing Her First Dress for Her Daughter's Prom
Ryan Gosling does not serve as his longtime love, Eva Mendes', Instagram photographer. The 47-year-old mom of two is known for replying to her followers on social media and recently opened up about the father of her kids in a comment.
On Monday, she shared a photo of herself wearing a printed dress with pockets, prompting one fan to ask how many photos she shares that are taken by Gosling.
"None that I post," Mendes replied. "My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang :)"
Though she posts plenty of glam photos, Mendes isn't shy about keeping it real. Last week, she shared a dressed-down sweatpants snap.
When one commenter thanked the actress for representing moms, Mendes replied, "Even though I grew up with, let's say, not much, I never understood the saying, 'the struggle is real' until I had kids but I wouldn't change it for the world but it's sooooo hard, no? But the best. Interesting that it could be both all the time! Anyway lotsa love fellow mama!"
Back in February 2020, Mendes opened up to ET's Katie Krause about replying to the comments.
"So I usually don't respond to guys, but you never know with Instagram," she said at the time. "But I love when I can feel that it's a woman and that I'm connecting with her, whether It's feedback on my clothing line, whether it's a beauty tip or a mom tip that I ask them for too, you know. I love that connection with women, so that's inspiring to me."
RELATED CONTENT:
Eva Mendes Reflects on Her Insecurities as a Young Actress
Eva Mendes Sparks Parenting Debate With Post About Spanking
Eva Mendes Gets a Makeover from Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters
Related Gallery