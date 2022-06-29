Eva Mendes Asked Ryan Gosling If She Could Keep His Ken Underwear

Eva Mendes is taking full advantage of having a real-life Ken doll in her home. The 48-year-old actress stopped by The Talk this week, where she shared that she asked her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, to keep the Ken underwear he wears in his upcoming movie, Barbie.

"First of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahh,' but it's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so, it worked on all levels," Mendes said of the first time she saw Gosling dressed for the role of Ken, Barbie's iconic male counterpart.

In the sizzling snap, Gosling dons a a denim vest (sans the shirt), with matching jeans and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear that read "Ken."

While she said she never asks her partner, whom she shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6, for anything, she just had to get her hands on that underwear.

"But when I saw it, he sent it to me from work, and I said, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please? I never ask for anything,'" Mendes recalled.

And Gosling made it happen, with Mendes revealing that she was wearing the underwear while on the daytime talk show.

"So anyway," she continued. "I do have it. I'm wearing it right now. But there was something about the image that sparked my little teenage...," Mendes added before getting distracted by the photo of Gosling in his Ken getup. "Yup, that's it."

While there's been some debate about the 41-year-old actor's look in the film, particularly his striking platinum blonde hair, Mendes pointed out that Gosling is playing a plastic doll at the end of the day, and not a real-life character.

"People do know he's not playing a real person, right? He's playing a fake person," she said in his defense.

Another Ken doll joined the conversation when The Talk's Jerry O'Connell showed up dressed as Gosling as Ken to both the audience and Mendes' surprise.

The Hitch actress applauded O'Connell's effort, telling him and his co-hosts that she thinks Gosling is starting a "Ken-aissance" with his portrayal of one of America's most recognized dolls.

"I feel like my man has started a real renaissance, like a 'Ken-aissance,' right? Mendes joked. "I see what's going on."

Gosling's debut as Ken has sparked a few memes too, with one placing a pic of Gosling as Ken and as his character in The Gray Man, side by side with the words, "Inside of you there are 2 Ryan Goslings."

As for which Gosling Mendes said she'd rather have? She's going for a mix of both. "I definitely wanna spend my nights with the gray man and my days with Ken," she said.

"That's a fun -- that's a party," she added. "'Cause Ken's fun, and the gray man, you know."

Gosling made his debut as Ken earlier this month after Warner Bros. shared a pic of the La La Land actor in what appeared to be the Barbie Dream House.

Since making his big debut, he and Barbie star Margot Robbie have been spotted all over Los Angeles filming as Barbie and Ken for the highly anticipated project, dressed in everything from Western-inspired wear to rollerblading around Venice Beach in '80s neon Barbie fits.

The star-studded cast for the Barbie film -- directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach -- also includes Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Michael Cera.

Barbie is set to cruise into theaters on July 21, 2023. Till then, check out more pics from the set in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Gallery

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel '80s Neon Barbie and Ken

Margot Robbie Is All Dolled Up in Pink as Barbie on Set

See Ryan Gosling as Ken in Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie