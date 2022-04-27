First Look at Margot Robbie As 'Barbie' Is Here, Release Date Set for 2023
Margot Robbie Transforms Into Barbie for New Film
Margot Robbie is all smiles in the first look at her as Barbie for the upcoming film of the same name. The highly-anticipated live-action adventure movie about the famous doll is set to be released on July 21, 2023.
On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the image of Robbie sitting behind the wheel of Barbie's iconic pink convertible on social media. "#BARBIE July 21, 2023. Only in theaters," the message read.
Ryan Gosling is set to star alongside Robbie as Ken. Other members of the star-studded cast include Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Michael Cera. Robbie is also working as a producer on the film alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, as well as David Heyman and Robbie Brenner.
The movie -- which is currently being filmed in the U.K. -- is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.
ET spoke with Gerwig at the 2020 Oscars nominees luncheon about the excitement around the film. "I don't want to jinx anything, because it's such a long process, but I have a feeling that whatever we turn in, people are going to be like, 'Are you insane? You can't make this!'" Gerwig quipped at the time. "Which is always, I think, a good sign."
In 2021, Robbie opened up to Vogue about taking on the role of Barbie, saying it “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections."
"But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she added. "People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.'”
