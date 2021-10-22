Barbie has found her Ken!

ET can confirm Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros' live-action movie, Barbie. The actor will co-star alongside Margot Robbie as the titular doll, with Greta Gerwig set to direct.

Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures announced in January 2019 that Robbie would portray the role of Barbie, confirming the news ET first reported in October 2018.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie, who will also co-produce the film, said in a statement at the time. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

Barbie is Mattel's first ever live-action feature film. Amy Schumer was originally supposed to play Barbie. A source told ET in December 2016 that the plot would involve Barbie getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being "perfect enough," and her then embarking on an adventure in the real world.

But in a statement to ET in July 2017, the comedian revealed she was dropping out. "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," Schumer's statement read. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

Deadline was first to report Gosling's casting.

