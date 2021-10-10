Ryan Gosling is opening up about how he and Eva Mendes kept their two daughters busy during the COVID-19 quarantine. While speaking to GQ at an event in Los Angeles Friday, Gosling revealed that he and Mendes put their acting chops to good use while spending time at home with their girls, Esmeralda, 7 and Amada, 5.

"Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot. So, we did our best to entertain them," Gosling shared. "I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers."

Picture really dramatic bedtime stories that had the famous parents doing a little voice work too.

"Yeah, we spent a lot of our time just doing that," Gosling added.

The couple, who starred in The Place Beyond The Pines together, have been notoriously private about both their relationship and their family life, but over quarantine, Mendes shared some since-deleted photos and videos of their life at home, including a makeup-filled makeover the littles one gave her.

In the pic, the mother-of-two sports pink lipstick, a blue chin and purple cheek, courtesy of her daughters. "My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe," she captioned the pic. "I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas."

As Mendes alluded to in her caption, it wasn't the first time her girls had used makeup on her. Last May, Mendes shared a shot of her face covered in colorful scribbles, quipping, "They've won."

In April 2020, Mendes opened up about her decision not to post about her "immediate family" on Instagram.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," Mendes explained. "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

"As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private," she added.

Eva Mendes Says 'Falling in Love' With Ryan Gosling Led Her to Motherhood



