Margot Robbie to Officially Star as Barbie in New Live-Action Movie

Margot Robbie has some big shoes to fill!

Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures officially announced on Tuesday that the 28-year-old actress will portray the role of Barbie in their upcoming live-action movie, confirming the news ET first reported in October 2018.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie, who will also co-produce the film, said in a statement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," added Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

According to a press release, this marks the brand's first ever live-action feature film, as well as the first announced deal out of Mattel's newly-established Mattel Films, led by Academy Award-nominated producer Robbie Brenner.

The role of Barbie was originally supposed to be played by Amy Schumer. A source told ET in December 2016 that the plot would involve Barbie getting kicked out of Barbieland for not being "perfect enough," and her then embarking on an adventure in the real world.

But in a statement to ET in July 2017, the 37-year-old comedian revealed she was dropping out. "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," Schumer's statement read. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer Responds to Reports That Anne Hathaway Is Replacing Her as 'Barbie:' 'She's Perfect'

Mattel Introduces Diverse New Line of Barbie and Ken Dolls -- See the New 'Fashionistas'!

Amy Schumer 'Sadly' Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Related Gallery