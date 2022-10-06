Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling's Latest Gucci Campaign
Eva Mendes is certainly on board with Gucci's new ad campaign -- or at least with her handsome beau Ryan Gosling's stylish involvement.
The Grey Man star is the face of the new Gucci Valigeria campaign -- a retro-inspired print and video ad campaign promoting the company's Savoy collection of luggage.
Steeped in vintage aesthetic, the campaign included a pic of Gosling sitting beside a pile of old-school suitcases and valises, rocking an expertly fitted brown pinstriped suit -- as well as pushing a cart full of suitcases through the sand on a beach, and lying among suitcases, reading a trashy vintage tabloid.
Mendes posted the striking photos of her husband in a slideshow post on Thursday, with the very direct (and relatable) caption, "Ummm…… YES PLEASE."
She also shared one of Gucci's short films which featured Gosling as a traveling man with a talent for magic and a mystical suitcase that acts as a supernatural doorway.
Mendes shared that video as well, back on Monday, captioning it simply, "My Magic Man."
For more on the loving, notoriously private couple, check out the video below.
