Eva Mendes Refers to Longtime Love Ryan Gosling as Her 'Husband'

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may have taken the next step in their relationship. The 48-year-old actress recently appeared on Australia's Today show and got fans talking when she referred to her longtime love as her husband. ET has reached out to Mendes' rep for comment.

The moment happened when Mendes was discussing her time in Australia with Gosling and their daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

"I'm loving it here... Everybody's amazing. Seriously, everybody's welcoming us. It's been so beautiful," Mendes said. "My husband Ryan is here... Our children are here. We're having the best time."

Mendes' comment came around the same time that she sparked marriage rumors with Gosling thanks to her new tattoo. The fresh ink reads "de Gosling," which fans took to mean "of Gosling," with some believing that it hints that a wedding has taken place.

During her Today interview, Mendes also gave a rare insight into her life with Gosling, who she went public with in 2011, and their kids.

Mendes joked that though her family is having a great time in Australia, she suffered "emotional trauma" after her first encounter with a huntsman spider, before adding that her kids have one complaint about their time in the country too.

"They're loving it. They thought they we were going to be seeing kangaroos on the road and stuff, so they're a little disappointed at that," she said. "I was like, 'Aw!' To be six again, right?"

Later in the interview, the show's hosts played Mendes a clip of Gosling's shirtless scene in Crazy, Stupid, Love, which she reacted to by quipping, "That's my life, unfortunately. And he's a great cook. And he bakes! I got the short end of the stick, didn't I?"

Next, they showed one of Gosling's most romantic scenes from The Notebook and asked if the 42-year-old actor is as swoon-worthy in real life. "That's nothing compared to what I hear," she answered with a smile.

