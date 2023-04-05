Does the 'Barbie' Movie Have a 'Wizard of Oz' Connection? You Be the Judge With These Trailer Clues
Barbies and Kens and... Easter eggs, oh my! With a brand new trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie released on Tuesday, fans are diving deep into speculation surrounding the film's closely guarded plot.
One theory that might just have legs is regarding a possible connection to The Wizard of Oz.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken in the highly anticipated new film from Greta Gerwig, the trailer for which appears to show the duo attempting to leave Barbie Land and embarking on an adventure in the "Real World."
TikTok user Cat Quinn noted that a plotline following a fantastic journey to a new place, only to discover there's "no place like home," while helping new friends along the way does sound quite similar to the 1939 Judy Garland classic -- but there's also a few Easter eggs in the trailer that really seal the deal.
The Shoes
Dorothy's ruby red slippers were central to the plot of The Wizard of Oz, while Barbie's trailer begins with a close-up shot of her hot pink, glittery heels.
The Dress
Barbie wears a pink gingham dress throughout the trailer, not unlike Dorothy's blue gingham dress in Oz.
The Movie Theater
The most telling, blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment comes as Robbie's Barbie drives by a movie theater. On the marquee is the title The Wizard of Oz, while three movie posters on the front of the building all depict characters from the film. See for yourself at the trailer's 30-second mark.
The Brick Road
Lastly, the road Barbie drives on is appropriately pink and appears to be made entirely of bricks -- much like Oz's famed yellow brick road.
Barbie's star-studded cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman and Will Ferrell.
Barbie will be released on July 21.
