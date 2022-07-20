Unless you've been living under a rock this summer, you've probably seen photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling frolicking around the California coast in coordinating pink outfits seemingly straight off a toy shelf. While we'd like to think that's how they traditionally dress, the photos are from the set of the upcoming Barbie film. Directed by Greta Gerwig, who's worked on Oscar-nominated Lady Bird and Little Women (among others), the rom-com is slated for release next July.

There has been plenty of speculation around the movie's plot. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling noted the film is likely to surprise some viewers. "It's not what you think it is unless it is," he told ET. "I can't wait for people to see the film. It's not what you expect."

However, the most buzz-worthy aspect of Barbie thus far has definitely been the outfits. Whether rollerblading on the beach in '80s activewear — neon yellow hoops and all — or strutting in spangly cowboy getups with star-adorned flare pants and matching pink bandanas, the looks we've seen are what Barbie dreams are made of.

There has already been plenty of doll-inspired fashion this year, from "Polly Pocket shoes" to plastic purses; we're seeing an influx of Barbie-influenced style in anticipation of the film. Think platform heels, matching sets, and everything pink and heart-shaped. To help you get the look, we've rounded up 15 fabulous pieces for a Barbie-approved wardrobe that's not just for dolls. From Versace-inspired pumps to printed pantsuits, here's our favorite hot pink picks to achieve Barbiecore this summer.

