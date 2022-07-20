This Summer's Hottest Trend? Barbiecore—Here's 15 Items to Channel the Look
Unless you've been living under a rock this summer, you've probably seen photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling frolicking around the California coast in coordinating pink outfits seemingly straight off a toy shelf. While we'd like to think that's how they traditionally dress, the photos are from the set of the upcoming Barbie film. Directed by Greta Gerwig, who's worked on Oscar-nominated Lady Bird and Little Women (among others), the rom-com is slated for release next July.
There has been plenty of speculation around the movie's plot. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling noted the film is likely to surprise some viewers. "It's not what you think it is unless it is," he told ET. "I can't wait for people to see the film. It's not what you expect."
However, the most buzz-worthy aspect of Barbie thus far has definitely been the outfits. Whether rollerblading on the beach in '80s activewear — neon yellow hoops and all — or strutting in spangly cowboy getups with star-adorned flare pants and matching pink bandanas, the looks we've seen are what Barbie dreams are made of.
There has already been plenty of doll-inspired fashion this year, from "Polly Pocket shoes" to plastic purses; we're seeing an influx of Barbie-influenced style in anticipation of the film. Think platform heels, matching sets, and everything pink and heart-shaped. To help you get the look, we've rounded up 15 fabulous pieces for a Barbie-approved wardrobe that's not just for dolls. From Versace-inspired pumps to printed pantsuits, here's our favorite hot pink picks to achieve Barbiecore this summer.
If you've been drooling over the neon rollerblades worn by Barbie and Ken on set, you can get the exact pair they wore in this bubblegum color on Amazon.
If we had to guess what Barbie might wear to Sunday brunch, this smocked midi dress is a solid contender.
We could totally see Margot Robbie carrying this unique statement clutch at her movie premiere.
Replicate Margot Robbie's pink pout with Burt's Bees tinted chapstick, a product she told Vogue she uses almost every day.
In need of a wedding guest dress, date night look, or dance floor 'fit? This midi-length number is incredibly versatile and affordable at under $80.
An affordable alternative to the Versace pumps worn by Beyonce, these 5-inch heels are surprisingly comfortable thanks to a two-inch double platform.
Channel workout Barbie with this hot pink sports bra, also available in larger cup options.
If Barbie had a job interview, she would totally wear this pink jacquard blazer with a matching bralette hidden underneath.
Of course, you can't forget the matching pants — these wide-legged silk-blend trousers will look just as good with the Maxis blazer as they do on their own.
The packaging of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty blush already looks like a compact made for dolls, and your skin will love the creamy, lightweight formula.
Corset tops are one of the hottest trends of the year — this satiny piece with feather trim is a fun take on the viral style.
We can't have a list of Barbie-inspired style without including a miniskirt. This retro linen-blend style is California girl-approved.
Stun at summer weddings in this high-neck halter gown, featuring a sultry low back and thigh-high slit.
Pay subtle homage to Barbie with this necklace that looks straight out of the 90s. The 14k gold-plate and bead necklace is now on sale for 25% off!
Similar to Margot Robbie's onset look, these pink flares are surprisingly wearable when paired with a matching crop top for going out or white tank for running errands.
