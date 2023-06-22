Cue the fireworks: The official start of summer is finally here and there's nothing better than lounging in the pool on the sunniest of days. You've gotten your wardrobe and patio ready, but if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to change that.

Funboy makes the trendiest pool floats loved by Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union and more stars — and now they're on sale for the Fourth of July. Through July 5, the brand is offering 25% off nearly all of its floaties that are going to take over Instagram this season. Just use the code STARS at checkout to save on Funboy’s entire selection of summertime essentials

Shop the FUNBOY Sale

Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to sunbathe in the water all summer long, there are tons of pool floats on sale to make memories with the whole family. To help you find the chicest float, we've curated a list of our favorite finds from the Funboy sale.

From adorable kiddie pools to select styles from the new Barbie movie collection, the Funboy 4th of July Sale has an eye-catching inflatable for everybody. If you're looking for more summer 2023 essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best self tanners, sunscreens and swimsuits this season.

Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo FUNBOY Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo — what more can you want for summer? $79 $59 WITH CODE STARS Shop Now

Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn FUNBOY Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn Kids should get in on the pool fun, too! With Funboy's Funbaby line, the cutest kids' floats and splash pads can help make the last days of summer so much more fun. $49 $37 WITH CODE STARS Shop Now

