FUNBOY's Best-Selling Pool Floats Are On Sale Right Now: Save 25% On 4th of July Party Essentials
Cue the fireworks: The official start of summer is finally here and there's nothing better than lounging in the pool on the sunniest of days. You've gotten your wardrobe and patio ready, but if you don't have pool floats on standby, then now's the time to change that.
Funboy makes the trendiest pool floats loved by Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union and more stars — and now they're on sale for the Fourth of July. Through July 5, the brand is offering 25% off nearly all of its floaties that are going to take over Instagram this season. Just use the code STARS at checkout to save on Funboy’s entire selection of summertime essentials
Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to sunbathe in the water all summer long, there are tons of pool floats on sale to make memories with the whole family. To help you find the chicest float, we've curated a list of our favorite finds from the Funboy sale.
From adorable kiddie pools to select styles from the new Barbie movie collection, the Funboy 4th of July Sale has an eye-catching inflatable for everybody. If you're looking for more summer 2023 essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best self tanners, sunscreens and swimsuits this season.
Drift and dream in the pool or on land with this Barbiecore inflatable chaise lounger designed for ultimate relaxation.
Celebrate the Fourth of July in style with this stars and stripes floatie.
The search for a rainbow pool float (and floating daybed) is over. Just in time for Pride 2023, this raft offers a comfortable and colorful lounging paradise.
Sprawl out in style with a set of chic blue-and-white striped floats.
There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo — what more can you want for summer?
Kick back in the perfect tube float that screams Barbie Land with vibrant colors.
Stay cool while floating comfortably in the FUNBOY Clear Mesh Lounger Float that features a drink holder and headrest for ultimate comfort and relaxation.
Kids should get in on the pool fun, too! With Funboy's Funbaby line, the cutest kids' floats and splash pads can help make the last days of summer so much more fun.
Two adults can lounge comfortably on this dual-sided chaise float.
Escape to Malibu and experience the top-down feeling of California’s Pacific Coast highway with this cute Retro Pink Convertible Float.
