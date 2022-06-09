The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer
Summer is prime pool season. And whether you're looking to properly unwind on a pool floaty, refresh with a quick dip or simply enjoy some fun water activities, there are plenty of pool accessories on Amazon that will help to keep your family entertained and busy all summer long.
Aside from the classic pool float and its many modern adaptations, there are also card tables, floating beer pong tables and buoyant bean bag chairs, inflatable volleyball nets and everything in between that can take your summertime pool antics to newer, even more fun heights.
Whether you're looking for something the whole family can enjoy or something that will help elevate your next pool party, there's a pool accessory out there that's perfect for you and your home — and available to shop just in time for summer. Plus, you can use your Amazon Prime membership to ensure your Prime-eligible pool accessories make it to your doorstep with free two-day shipping.
Continue scrolling to check out our favorite best-selling pool accessories.
Play round after round of your favorite water sport with this inflatable volleyball net, which also comes with two beach balls.
Who wouldn't love to lounge in the pool on an oversized unicorn pool float?
Does your friend group love to play beer pong? This inflatable 6-foot-long pool float is specifically made for the drinking game with multiple drink holder slots.
Of course, scoring whatever the swimming pool equivalent of a 2-pointer is should be an essential part of your family's pool time.
Of course, you can't host a pool party without some of your favorite music. Enjoy listening to your favorite songs all summer long with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which also has multiple colorful light options to choose from.
Yes, Big Joe makes pool floats with cup holders now. Focus on your summer tan, and get extra comfortable in this floating lounge chair
This space-themed pool floaty is great for kids — it even comes with a water squirter.
This is the summer you should go all out — and this floating cabana should be at the top of your list for must-have pool accessories. This giant inflatable lounger fits four people comfortably and allows swimmers to take a break for a chat or drink in the middle of the pool.
You can't relax in your favorite pool float without the ultimate pool accessory: a drink holder. Stock your pool up with this floating drink holder that holds multiple beverages and snacks.
Who needs to host poke night inside when you can play poker in the pool or hot tub thanks to this floating card table?
This floating pool fountain is bound to make a splash this summer.
This cactus-themed float doesn't just hold your drinks, it also serves as a fun ring toss the whole family can enjoy between laps around the pool.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 19 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022
This FDA-Approved COVID-19 Rapid Test Is In Stock at Amazon
Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather
The TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale for $30
15 Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers for Summer 2022
35 Best Amazon Deals You Can Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022