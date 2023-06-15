The Best Work-Appropriate Summer Essentials for Women to Wear to the Office
Whether you're getting ready for in-person work or consider your couch a conference room, a dependable work wardrobe that makes you feel polished and professional can make all the difference. But the summer heat brings unique challenges to putting together office-appropriate outfits that won't make you sweat.
When it comes to finding professional clothing that can withstand 90 degree-plus days, fabric selection can make all the difference. We suggest sticking with natural fabrics such as linen and cotton that allow for better air circulation — meaning that you'll feel cool and comfortable even if you're buttoned up. On the other hand, office air conditioning can be brutal, so we've suggested some layering pieces to throw in your work bag.
From dress pants that are genuinely comfortable to a Meghan Markle-approved work tote, we've found the best staple pieces that will help you feel prepared to take on the day. Below, check out our top picks to update your professional wardrobe for summer.
Office Fashion Essentials for Women
Available in nine colors including this versatile white option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.
You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of slingbacks in luxe genuine leather.
Flattering ruching and a mock neckline lets this cap-sleeved top transition from the office to happy hour.
A structured silhouette and midi length makes this dress office-appropriate, while the 100% linen fabric keeps you cool.
We've been loving sweater vests for their ease + versatility. You can wear it as a lightweight top, layer it over a button-down, or wear it with the matching cardigan for an easy outfit that you don't have to think twice about.
An easy layering piece to style under blazers and cardigans.
Whether you wear it with matching trousers or use it to add polish to a sundress, this linen blazer is an essential piece of summer outerwear.
If Cuyana's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us.
Stash this lightweight cardigan in your bag for when the office AC becomes unbearable.
A fitted waist allows this poplin top to easily tuck into trousers.
These splurge-worthy 100% cotton pants are elevated with front pleats and darts.
Feel pretty and professional in a high-neck linen dress with adjustable straps — also available in plus sizes.
These sleek, minimal loafers are just right for summer time — also available in white.
Indulge your senses with an ultra-soft summer sweater made with 90% recycled cashmere.
