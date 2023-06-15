Shopping

The Best Work-Appropriate Summer Essentials for Women to Wear to the Office

By Lauren Gruber
Whether you're getting ready for in-person work or consider your couch a conference room, a dependable work wardrobe that makes you feel polished and professional can make all the difference. But the summer heat brings unique challenges to putting together office-appropriate outfits that won't make you sweat.

When it comes to finding professional clothing that can withstand 90 degree-plus days, fabric selection can make all the difference. We suggest sticking with natural fabrics such as linen and cotton that allow for better air circulation — meaning that you'll feel cool and comfortable even if you're buttoned up. On the other hand, office air conditioning can be brutal, so we've suggested some layering pieces to throw in your work bag.

From dress pants that are genuinely comfortable to a Meghan Markle-approved work tote, we've found the best staple pieces that will help you feel prepared to take on the day. Below, check out our top picks to update your professional wardrobe for summer.

Office Fashion Essentials for Women

Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Available in nine colors including this versatile white option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.

$80
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt

You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.

$25$19
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of slingbacks in luxe genuine leather.

$140
Reformation Lindy Knit Top
Reformation Lindy Knit Top
Reformation
Reformation Lindy Knit Top

Flattering ruching and a mock neckline lets this cap-sleeved top transition from the office to happy hour.

$68
Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress
Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress
Quince
Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress

A structured silhouette and midi length makes this dress office-appropriate, while the 100% linen fabric keeps you cool.

$50
Alex Mill Eldridge Sweater Vest
Alex Mill Eldridge Sweater Vest
Alex Mill
Alex Mill Eldridge Sweater Vest

We've been loving sweater vests for their ease + versatility. You can wear it as a lightweight top, layer it over a button-down, or wear it with the matching cardigan for an easy outfit that you don't have to think twice about.

$155
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Scoopneck Cami
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Scoopneck Cami
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Scoopneck Cami

An easy layering piece to style under blazers and cardigans.

$40
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer

Whether you wear it with matching trousers or use it to add polish to a sundress, this linen blazer is an essential piece of summer outerwear.

$160$60
Cuyana Classic Structured Tote
Cuyana Classic Structured Tote
Cuyana
Cuyana Classic Structured Tote

If Cuyana's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us.

$248
Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan

Stash this lightweight cardigan in your bag for when the office AC becomes unbearable.

$79$63
J. Crew Puff-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Squareneck Top
J. Crew Puff-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Squareneck Top
J. Crew
J. Crew Puff-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Squareneck Top

A fitted waist allows this poplin top to easily tuck into trousers.

$90$72
COS Wide-Leg Tailored Pants
COS Wide-Leg Tailored Pants
COS
COS Wide-Leg Tailored Pants

These splurge-worthy 100% cotton pants are elevated with front pleats and darts.

$135
Madewell Goldie Midi Slip Dress in 100% Linen
Goldie Midi Slip Dress in 100% Linen
Madewell
Madewell Goldie Midi Slip Dress in 100% Linen

Feel pretty and professional in a high-neck linen dress with adjustable straps — also available in plus sizes.

$110$93
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

These sleek, minimal loafers are just right for summer time — also available in white.

$145
Reformation Sydney Cashmere Collared Sweater
Reformation Sydney Cashmere Collared Sweater
Reformation
Reformation Sydney Cashmere Collared Sweater

Indulge your senses with an ultra-soft summer sweater made with 90% recycled cashmere.

$128

