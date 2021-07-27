Everything You Need to Make Going Back to the Office a Little Easier

For an employee scheduled to go back to the office after remote working for the past year, the transition can be a huge adjustment.

To help workers navigate the change with the least amount of stress as possible, ET Style has selected some of our favorite office essentials that'll help personalize the space again and add a few new items that'll your make your company office or desk space a more productive and calming environment.

Our picks include a mini air purifier, light therapy lamp (mental health is so important during this time!), practical-and-stylish desk organizers, and a roomy work tote. Plus, face masks that'll feel comfortable all day long.

Whether you work for a tech company, law firm, a company with a hybrid approach or any other office plan, shop back to office work essentials that'll help make returning to office life easier.

Kate Spade Staci Laptop Tote Kate Spade Kate Spade Staci Laptop Tote Kate Spade has a ton of great options for work bags. We especially love their totes, like this roomy one that comes with an interior zip laptop pocket. $159 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $449) Buy Now

Verilux HappyLight VT10 Compact Amazon Verilux HappyLight VT10 Compact Going back to the office from remote working often times means you'll get less natural light. The Verilux HappyLight can help uplift your mood and energy. According to the Verilux website, the HappyLight therapy lamps "mimic sunlight to enhance mood, energy, sleep and focus" without UV rays. The compact size is perfect for the office. $28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set Nordstrom Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set Your cup of coffee or tea won't go cold with this sleek ceramic mug set (it's on sale right now!). It comes with a charging plate that heats the mug around 135-degrees and a lid. The base also doubles as a wireless cellphone charger. $50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé's Ivy Park Swim Collection Is Selling Out Fast: Shop Now

The Best Back to School Sales to Shop This Weekend

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Morning Routine Beauty Products

20 Leggings Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Anyone Can Shop Now

Shop Amazon's Best Deals for Summer