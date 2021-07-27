Shopping

Everything You Need to Make Going Back to the Office a Little Easier

By ETonline Staff
For an employee scheduled to go back to the office after remote working for the past year, the transition can be a huge adjustment.

To help workers navigate the change with the least amount of stress as possible, ET Style has selected some of our favorite office essentials that'll help personalize the space again and add a few new items that'll your make your company office or desk space a more productive and calming environment.

Our picks include a mini air purifier, light therapy lamp (mental health is so important during this time!), practical-and-stylish desk organizers, and a roomy work tote. Plus, face masks that'll feel comfortable all day long.

Whether you work for a tech company, law firm, a company with a hybrid approach or any other office plan, shop back to office work essentials that'll help make returning to office life easier. 

Kate Spade Staci Laptop Tote
Kate Spade Staci Laptop Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Laptop Tote
Kate Spade has a ton of great options for work bags. We especially love their totes, like this roomy one that comes with an interior zip laptop pocket. 
$159 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $449)
Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion
Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion
Going from working on the couch to sitting our butts on the office chair again, we'll definitely miss the soft feel. Well, this seat cushion may do the job in providing the same plush comfort. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
West Elm Acrylic Bloc Desk Organizer Set of 5
West Elm Acrylic Bloc Desk Organizer Set of 5
West Elm
West Elm Acrylic Bloc Desk Organizer Set of 5
An organized work space is crucial for productivity! Opt for a set of desk organizers like this one from West Elm. It comes with five stylish acrylic pieces, including three different trays, a tape dispenser and pen holder.
$70 AT WEST ELM
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Amazon
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Add this mini, portable air purifier to your office space. With three fan speeds and a two-stage air purification system, this Pure Enrichment air purifier will help filter and clean the air in your personal space.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Verilux HappyLight VT10 Compact
Verilux HappyLight Compact
Amazon
Verilux HappyLight VT10 Compact
Going back to the office from remote working often times means you'll get less natural light. The Verilux HappyLight can help uplift your mood and energy. According to the Verilux website, the HappyLight therapy lamps "mimic sunlight to enhance mood, energy, sleep and focus" without UV rays. The compact size is perfect for the office. 
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Office workers know the daily struggle of dealing with freezing air conditioners. Invest in a super cozy and warm Barefoot Dreams cardigan to keep at your desk. It's currently 40% off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
$70 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $116)
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Nordstrom
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Your cup of coffee or tea won't go cold with this sleek ceramic mug set (it's on sale right now!). It comes with a charging plate that heats the mug around 135-degrees and a lid. The base also doubles as a wireless cellphone charger.
$50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $75)
Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack
everlane face mask
Everlane
Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack
Face masks are essential for returning to the workplace amid the coronavirus pandemic. This 5-mask set from Everlane is double-layered and reusable. For every 100% Human product sold, Everlane donates 10% to the ACLU.
$25 AT EVERLANE
Specialist ID 2 Pack Heavy Duty Vaccination Card Record Holder 4 X 3 with Clip
Specialist ID 2 Pack Heavy Duty Vaccination Card Record Holder 4 X 3 with Clip
Walmart
Specialist ID 2 Pack Heavy Duty Vaccination Card Record Holder 4 X 3 with Clip
For those who received the vaccine, this card holder is perfect for keeping the vaccination card safe. It also comes with a convenient clip.
$6 AT WALMART
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Reed Diffuser
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Reed Diffuser
Bloomingdale's
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Reed Diffuser
This scent diffuser comes in a decorative ceramic vessel that'll look gorgeous on your desk and add a calming, comforting vibe to your work environment. Bloomingdale's describes the scent as "a fresh baked pie mixed with the scent of the garden." 
$38 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

