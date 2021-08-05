There are only a few days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale but it's still delivering tons of great deals on leggings! The sale is ends this weekend so you'd better shop fast!

Fashion-forward and functional styles from brands like Nike, Spanx, Sweaty Betty, Alo, Beyond Yoga and more are on deep discount, with some even over 50% off. Jennifer Lopez's favorite Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Leggings are 40% off, discounted from $80 to just $48. And several styles from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American have been marked down, including the Seamless Chunky Rib Legging, which is now just $47.

Whether you're looking for new workout gear, a faux leather look for a night on the town, or something comfortable to hang around the house in, there's a great deal on a pair of leggings at Nordstrom.

Check out ET Style's picks for the best deals on leggings at Nordstrom below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Leggings Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Fall Fashion Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Still Time to Shop Activewear Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 20 Best Deals on Underwear and Bras

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Luggage Deals

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Shoes

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Products

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Almost Over - Last Days to Shop!

Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now

Kate Spade Sunglasses, Handbags and More Are 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Announces Team USA Loungewear Partnership

Prime Day Is Over, But Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is Still 17% Off