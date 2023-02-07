Shop The Best Nordstrom Fashion Deals To Transition From Winter To Spring: Must-Have Dresses, Jackets & More
With spring on the way, you may be looking to find some stylish winter-to-spring transitional pieces that work for both the cooler and warmer months. Luckily for you, Nordstrom's Sale has tons of winter-to-spring fashion essentials from best-selling brands, including AllSaints, Madewell, French Connection and more. Right now is the perfect time to take advantage of Nordstrom's deals to refresh your wardrobe in time for spring.
Nordstrom's fashion deals are helping us revamp our closets with chic styles and winter-to-spring wardrobe essentials. The Nordstrom Sale is the ideal opportunity to grab new closet additions that work for both seasons with limited-time low prices on staples like midi dresses, lightweight jackets and cozy sweaters from your favorite brands.
Whether you are shopping for yourself or a need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, the Nordstrom Sale is packed with giftable finds at affordable prices. Ahead, shop our picks for can't-miss deals on winter-to-spring wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Sale below.
The Best Fashion Deals at Nordstrom
We are loving this satin cowl slip dress for both winter and spring weddings. The leg-baring slit at the front and open back give the dress a sophisticated look.
This chic moto-style jacket comes in four neutral colors — butterscotch, buff, black, and purple haze.
A casual pair of ankle bootcut jeans can go a long way. These stretchy jeans can be worn with sneakers, sandals or a low block heel.
This pretty puff sleeve sweater-dress features a face-framing square neckline and soft-ribbing texture, making it a great option for a date night.
Cardigans are a wardrobe essential — perfect to layer over or under other pieces and pair with denim.
This pine colored dress is designed with a back-slit and a scooped sweetheart neck, making it both stylish and sleek.
You will be ready for spring with this mock-neck pullover featuring semi-sheer clip-dot sleeves.
This figure-hugging, long-sleeve dress is made with stretch for maximum comfort.
This simple puff sleeve sweater can be dressed up or down for any occasion this winter or spring.
This cozy knit jacket will keep you warm during the chilly months leading up to spring.
