Valentine's Day is just one week away and, at this point, Cupid's calendar is booked solid. So if you're looking for the best Valentine's Day gifts to remind your loved ones how much you care about them, you're on your own. The good news is you've come to the right place to get started.

Each year, Valentine's Day is a gift-giving time to show appreciation for loved ones in your life, which means this holiday isn't only for romantic partners. February 14 is a time to spread love to everyone you care about, whether it's your significant other, close friends, family or even your main squeeze: yourself!

If you're searching for a gift idea — or several — ET has curated all kinds of gifting ideas to shower your loved ones with. Ideas include flower delivery, chocolate-covered strawberries, cookies, kid-friendly gifts, candy, jewelry, fragrances, personalized gifts and more. Making the ultimate declaration of love and commitment by proposing? We've got engagement ring tips and options. And yes, we've even included some last-minute gifts just in case you're a bit of a procrastinator. You're sure to find something in our gift guide that will help remind them why they love you.

If you're going out on the town for Valentine's Day, we've found unique gift options you can bring along — like stunning jewelry, decadent chocolates and other options for that special someone — to take the night to the next level. If you're staying in instead, romantic gift picks like essential oils, lingerie, candles, comfy blankets and more should do the trick. Celebrating while curled up on the couch can still feel special with the perfect gift to give.

This year, let us help you play Cupid. Below, our guide to gifting and celebrating Valentine's Day 2023 in style.

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts

If you're in a scramble, these gifts won't look or feel too last-minute.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

Ideas for all of the ladies you love.

The 30 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30

Shop cool gifts that won't break the bank.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

A variety of gifts your loved one will, well, love.

34 of the Most Loved Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon

Shop the V-day gifts Amazon customers are buying the most.

More Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop On Amazon

Amazon truly has it all.

30 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

A range of gifts that your significant other is bound to love.

Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Valentine's Day

Get the spa treatment without ever leaving your home with massage candles, pamper gift sets and more.

The Best Valentine's Day Beauty Deals

Save big on SkinCeuticals, Urban Decay, Kosas and more.

Stunning Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Shop our top picks of Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $100, $200, $300 and $500.

The 2023 SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection Just Dropped and WOW

Fresh and flirty lingerie and lounge sleepwear from Kim Kardashian's hot brand.

Savage X Fenty Releases New Collection in Time for Valentine's Day

Rihanna's lingerie and loungewear brand offers steamy size- and gender-inclusive looks.

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

Lace, pearls or silk? Feel confident in the different styles of lingerie in our style guide.

The 15 Best Valentine's Day Dresses for the Hopeless Romantic from Petal & Pup

Find just the right look for your V-day plans.

1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600 for Valentine's Day

Diamond earrings under $600 on Amazon -- Don't miss these deals!

Top Perfumes and Fragrances to Gift for Women

Whether she likes woodsy or floral scents, we've got you covered on a large variety of perfumes.

Wellness Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love

It's been a tough past year (or two), so gift yourself or love ones items to aide in their self-care.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Browse gifts for your parents, siblings, friends and romantic partner.

Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services to Gift This Valentine's Day

Send a classic bouquet of roses or a chic succulent plant.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers

Temperature-control mugs, latte art stencils, coffee machines and more.

Our Place Gifts for the Home Cook

Purchase an Always Pan or Perfect Pot for the Chefs in your life.

The Build-A-Bear After Dark Collection

A gift thats as cheeky as it is cuddly.

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Treats

The best sugary goodies for the sweet tooth in your life.

10 Celebrity-Approved Engagement Ring Trends

Whether you're planning on proposing or browsing for fun.

Check out more unique Valentine's Day gift ideas from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry's Memoir, 'Spare,' Released: Order The Tell-All Book Now

The Famous Orolay ‘Amazon Coat’ Is 40% Off — But Only Until Midnight

Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Essentials to Meal Prep This Winter

The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now — Abercrombie, Canada Goose, Patagonia, The North Face and More