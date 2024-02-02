Cult-favorite brand Our Place makes cookware and dinnerware that are as much pieces of home decor as they are useful additions to any kitchen. Whether you're eager to refresh your cabinets with cookware you've been eyeing from Our Place or searching for a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for the home chef in your life, now is the perfect time to score savings on the brand's most iconic kitchen tools.

Shop Our Place's Valentine's Day Sale

Now through Thursday, February 15, Our Place is offering major deals on best-selling cookware, appliances, and kitchen tools to make your Valentine's Day shopping a breeze. During this limited-time sale, your savings grow with each purchase: spend $200 and receive 15% off, unlock a 20% discount with a $300 purchase or enjoy an impressive 25% discount when you spend $400. Included are favorites like the Cast Iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and a range of the brand's most popular kitchen tools.

For cookware that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is practical, look no further than Our Place. From the iconic Always Pan to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection and the newly released Wonder Oven, you can't go wrong with adding any of Our Place's stylish kitchen favorites to your collection or gifting them this Valentine's Day season.

Ahead, we've gathered all the best deals to shop from the Our Place Valentine's Day sale.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Our Place Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Adding two extra functions with its upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can get the versatile new pan in 12 different colors. $150 Shop Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 Shop Now

Wonder Oven Our Place Wonder Oven Our Place's brand new kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors. $195 Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Duo Our Place Our Place Always Pan Duo The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of ten different pans. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. $270 $215 Shop Now

The Dream Cooker Our Place The Dream Cooker Whether you want fork-tender meats, flavorful broths or fluffy grains, the ultra-efficient Dream Cooker can make it happen in record time. $250 Shop Now

Cookware Set Our Place Cookware Set Try out new recipes this holiday season with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. $565 $395 Shop Now

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place Valentine's Day Sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Shop more of our marked-down favorite kitchen must-haves below.

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates. $50 $40 Shop Now

Side Bowls Our Place Side Bowls Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly. $45 $35 Shop Now

Mug Set Our Place Mug Set Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four, so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest. $40 $30 Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

