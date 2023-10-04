From the viral and versatile Always Pan to a gorgeous cookware collection with Selena Gomez, Our Place has kept our kitchens swoon-worthy over the last few years. Expanding upon their do-it-all cooking essentials, the brand made its first foray into kitchen appliances with the Wonder Oven, a 6-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven that also works as a steamer for baking.

Wonder Oven Our Place Wonder Oven Our Place's brand new kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors. $195 Shop Now

First released in June, the Wonder Oven is both multifunctional and countertop-worthy. Quickly selling out within the week of its launch, customers couldn't get enough of this small but mighty appliance. But we have good news: Our Place just restocked its vibrant and versatile kitchen appliance, and they're offering it in a new fan-favorite hue: lavender.

The Wonder Oven lets you air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil while also boasting a unique steam-infusion feature. By adding a couple of teaspoons of water using a small opening at the top of the device users can revive leftovers, refresh bread and keep meats tender.

According to the brand, this appliance is spacious enough to roast a 4.5-pound chicken and it has multiple levels, meaning you can use two racks at once just like a full-size oven. Designed with three dials to control the temperature, time, and cooking functions, the oven comes with a nontoxic, nonstick baking pan plus a crumb tray for easier cleanup. The Wonder Oven is also a super speedy time-saver, preheating up to 75% faster and cooking up to 30% faster than traditional ovens.

Previously available in four signature Our Place colors — Spice, Steam, Char and Blue Salt — the Wonder Oven is now available in Lavender too. All Wonder Ovens sell for $195 on Our Place's website. Don't wait to shop Wonder Oven while it’s still in stock.

Shop the Wonder Oven

For even more newness from Our Place, check out the brand's redesigned Perfect Pot and Hot Grill for a chic and functional kitchen.

