As if Selena Gomez hasn't provided us with enough home and lifestyle inspiration via her HBO Max cooking show, now we can (quite literally) tap into the star's stock of stylish cooking essentials via her newly debuted kitchenware collection with Our Place — and add a seriously cute touch to our kitchens, too.

It's true: the internet's favorite cooking utensils just got the brightest and prettiest summer-ready makeover courtesy of one of the internet's favorite celebrities (and undisputed TikTok queen). Now, a handful of Our Place's cult-favorite products — including the beloved Always Pan and famous Knife Trio — are available to shop in the vibrant, limited-edition colors of Rosa and Azul through the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection.

"FINALLY can share my collection with @ourplace! It’s a celebration of all ways we cook — as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously," Gomez wrote in an Instagram post. "Our Place is immigrant and women-owned, rooted in building a bigger table."

According to the website, the collection is all about "reconnecting with our roots through all ways we cook" — and with the colorful (yet still totally multifunctional) cookware, users will be able to add a bright, joyous touch to any kitchen or shared foodie celebration.

Gomez's collab with the beloved brand also celebrates cooking with a cause — for every purchase made, 10% of the profits will go toward the Rare Impact Fund, which helps to expand the accessibility of mental health services for young people.

Shop other decadent pieces from the new Selena Gomez x Our Place collab below. Plus, browse cooking essentials from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line, and shop the celeb-loved HexClad Pan used by Cameron Diaz.

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 Buy Now

Knife Trio Our Place Knife Trio Make meal prepping a breeze with this sleek knife trio from Our Place. $170 $145 Buy Now

Drinking Glasses Our Place Drinking Glasses The season of outdoor hosting and dinner parties is upon us. Help dress up your table with a berry-colored touch, courtesy of these handmade glasses. $50 Buy Now

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates Serve up something delicious (and in style) with these electric blue-colored serving plates. $50 Buy Now

Side Plates Our Place Side Plates These dainty side plates are equal plates adorable and totally aesthetically-pleasing. $40 Buy Now

