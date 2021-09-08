Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Brow Product Is Genius

Selena Gomez is sharing her makeup routine, and it features a new launch that's pretty genius. The 29-year-old actress and singer walked through the steps for achieving a gorgeous, mauve-toned evening makeup look for Vogue's Beauty Secrets video.

Gomez revealed the newest product from her beauty line, Rare Beauty -- the Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo. The brow product is a compact item that's perfect for taking on-the-go. It has two shades of waterproof, creamy brow putty that dries into a powder finish. It also has an attached mirror and a brush that can be stored into the compact. The best part? The brush is a two-in-one with an additional spoolie -- an essential for brushing out the brows for that fluffy, natural-looking result.

"Isn't it so cute? I'm so excited!" Gomez exclaims in the video as she shows the Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo in action.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who rocks Rare Beauty in the series, also uses another new product from her brand. Gomez coats the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara on her lashes to help lift, lengthen and volumize.

"Nothing completes the eye look, of course, without mascara. We spent so much time on this because we considered every lash type. So whether it's straight down, really curly, very thin," she adds.

In the video, Gomez also speaks about the story behind the infamous self-tanner incident at the 2018 Met Gala.

"For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even," Gomez explains. "As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker."

