Beauty

Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Brow Product Is Genius

By ETonline Staff
Selena Gomez is sharing her makeup routine, and it features a new launch that's pretty genius. The 29-year-old actress and singer walked through the steps for achieving a gorgeous, mauve-toned evening makeup look for Vogue's Beauty Secrets video

Gomez revealed the newest product from her beauty line, Rare Beauty -- the Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo. The brow product is a compact item that's perfect for taking on-the-go. It has two shades of waterproof, creamy brow putty that dries into a powder finish. It also has an attached mirror and a brush that can be stored into the compact. The best part? The brush is a two-in-one with an additional spoolie -- an essential for brushing out the brows for that fluffy, natural-looking result. 

"Isn't it so cute? I'm so excited!" Gomez exclaims in the video as she shows the Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo in action. 

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo
Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo
Sephora
Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo
$24 AT SEPHORA

The Only Murders in the Building star, who rocks Rare Beauty in the series, also uses another new product from her brand. Gomez coats the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara on her lashes to help lift, lengthen and volumize. 

"Nothing completes the eye look, of course, without mascara. We spent so much time on this because we considered every lash type. So whether it's straight down, really curly, very thin," she adds.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
Sephora
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
$20 AT SEPHORA

In the video, Gomez also speaks about the story behind the infamous self-tanner incident at the 2018 Met Gala.

"For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even," Gomez explains. "As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker."

Shop ET Style's favorite Rare Beauty products below. 

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
An air-whipped lip cream with a soft velvety matte finish.
$20 AT SEPHORA
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
Sephora
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
A creamy blush that'll melt at the touch of your fingertips for a smooth, streak-free blend to create a natural flush on any skin tone.
$21 AT SEPHORA
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow
Sephora
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow
This quick, easy-to-use liquid eyeshadow will give you a soft, seamless color that'll last you all day.
$20 AT SEPHORA
Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
Sephora
Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
A luminous liquid highlighter for a silky, soft, glowing-from-within look.
$22 AT SEPHORA
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Sephora
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
A black matte liquid eyeliner with over 1000 individual vegan bristles that's long-lasting and waterproof.
$19 AT SEPHORA
Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer
Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer
A lightweight, hydrating concealer with a brightening effect. Available in 48 shades.
$19 AT SEPHORA

