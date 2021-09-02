True crime lovers, Selenators and fans of iconic comedians Martin Short and Steve Martin are in for quite a treat. This week, Only Murders in the Building comes out exclusively on Hulu.

When a gruesome murder occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, three true crime fans band together to create a podcast detailing the case as it’s unfolding around them. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in this comedic murder-mystery.

Watch Now

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver and Mabel, all residents of an exclusive apartment building called the Arconia. One night, their building is evacuated, and after bonding over their love of true crime, the trio sneaks back into their empty building only to discover that a murder has taken place. The three strangers decide to take it upon themselves to solve the case, through the medium of a true crime podcast.

True crime fans and lovers of comedic mystery alike won’t want to miss out on this silly and spectacular murder mystery series, available now exclusively on Hulu.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch Only Murders in the Building.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

When is Only Murders in the Building coming out? The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building became available on Aug. 31, meaning you can watch them right now on Hulu.

When will the rest of Only Murders in the Building come out? Following the first three episodes, available to stream now on Hulu, the remaining episodes of Only Murders in the Building will be released weekly every Tuesday leading up to the finale on Oct. 19.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building: Only Murders in the Building is available to stream exclusively on Hulu. With plans starting at just $5, subscribers can watch this mysterious dark comedy, and hundreds of hours of other content, like The D’Amelio Show,The Handmaid’s Tale, and the latest season of What We Do in the Shadows. Still on the fence about becoming a Hulu subscriber? Hulu offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch the first seven episodes of Only Murders in the Building risk-free.

