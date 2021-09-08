Star Trek Day is officially here. And whether you're a loyal Trekkie or simply a casual sci-fi fan, the holiday is sure to include something for everyone. To commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series television premiere date, Paramount+ will be live-streaming the official Star Trek Day celebration for free on its platform today, beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET.

The celebration will bring together some of the Star Trek universe's most iconic voices, actors and behind-the-scenes masterminds to honor the expansive sci-fi world and its undeniable pop culture impact.

Here's everything you need to know for how to watch Paramount+'s live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration.

When Is Star Trek Day?: Star Trek Day is today, Wednesday, Sept. 8 -- a date which honors the 55th anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series television premiere. Paramount+ will be streaming the second annual celebration -- which will be held in-person in Los Angeles, California -- on the Paramount+ streaming platform today beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Star Trek Day: The Star Trek Day celebration be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The live-streamed event will be broadcast from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, and will feature conversations with the original cast and creatives; a live orchestra playing the series score; and exclusive announcements regarding the Star Trek universe. The live-streamed event will be available to stream for free, with no additional charge, for Paramount+ subscribers.

Sign Up Now

Paramount+'s Star Trek Day celebration will be hosted by Will Wheaton and Mica Burton, as the duo guides viewers through programming set to include free live-streamed panels -- many of which will reunite both cast members and creative minds from 10 Star Trek television series. Notable stars set to speak on the panels include Patrick Stewart, George Takei and LeVar Burton, among many others.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Star Trek' Turns 55: Remembering Dwayne Johnson, Vanessa Williams and Other Celebrity Guest Stars (Flashback)

What's New on Paramount Plus in September

Your Streaming Guide to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More

Jerry O'Connell Reveals If He or Wife Rebecca is the Bigger 'Star Trek' Fan (Exclusive)