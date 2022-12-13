Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in December 2022
Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Little Women and A League of Their Own comes new titles including the latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, and Top Gun: Maverick, all set to premiere on the platform this December.
Paramount+ is available for $5/month with ads, or $10/month ad-free. The Paramount streaming platform is also now included free with a Walmart+ subscription, which offers a 30-day free trial. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, December might be just the month to do it.
Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of December.
Snow Day (December 16)
This "thaw-dropping" new movie musical from Nickelodeon is all about "breaking the ice." When a group of kids gets the day off of school due to snow, they decide to chase their dreams and make some memories along the way. Snow Day stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel.
1923 (December 18)
The newest Yellowstone spinoff stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and follows the Prohibition Era Duttons as they fight to hold on to their family's land through The Great Depression. 1923 premieres December 18 exclusively on Paramount+.
Top Gun: Maverick (December 22)
After a triumphant theatrical run, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun is finally coming to a home theater near you. Starring Tom Cruise, the franchise's latest chapter finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice. Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting December 22.
December 1
Bose
A League of Their Own
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Are We There Yet?
Capture the Flag
Clear and Present Danger
Cloverfield
Coyote Ugly
Dead Again
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Doubt
Eight Men Out
Election
Elizabethtown
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Friday the 13th
Guys and Dolls
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Head of State
Heist
If Beale Street Could Talk
In the Line of Fire
Jane Eyre
Just Wright
Kinky Boots
Little Women
Malcolm X
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible III
Moonstruck
Muppets from Space
Muriel's Wedding
My Left Foot
Ordinary People
Pet Sematary (1989)
Regarding Henry
Rosemary's Baby
Rudy
Saturday Night Fever
Scrooge
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sleepless in Seattle
Small Soldiers
Southside with You
Terminator Genisys
The Breakfast Club
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Honeymooners
The Hurt Locker
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Peacemaker
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wiz
Thief
True Grit
Uncle Buck
What's Love Got to Do with It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Things
Witness
Wuthering Heights
Young Guns
Young Sherlock Holmes
December 3
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
The Story of Santa Claus
December 4
Fit for Christmas
December 5
Celeste and Jesse Forever
December 6
The Check Up with Dr. David Agus, premiere
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, premiere
December 7
Mob Wives, seasons 1-6
PAW Patrol, season 7
December 11
Must Love Christmas
National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrate 100 Years
December 12
Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
Dog
December 13
Sampled, premiere
December 14
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, season 15
Everybody Loves Raymond, seasons 1-9
RuPaul's Drag Race, season 13
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked, season 12
True Life Crime, season 1
December 15
The Game, season 2 premiere
December 16
Snow Day, premiere
Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert
December 18
1923, premiere
When Christmas Was Young
December 20
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All
December 21
Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), season 3
The Andy Griffith Show, seasons 1-8
December 22
Top Gun: Maverick
December 23
The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
December 24
Detroit
December 27
Django Unchained
December 28
Gunsmoke, seasons 1-14
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
December 31
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
