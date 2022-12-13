Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in December 2022

Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Little Women and A League of Their Own comes new titles including the latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, and Top Gun: Maverick, all set to premiere on the platform this December.

Paramount+ is available for $5/month with ads, or $10/month ad-free. The Paramount streaming platform is also now included free with a Walmart+ subscription, which offers a 30-day free trial. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, December might be just the month to do it.

Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of December.

Snow Day (December 16)

This "thaw-dropping" new movie musical from Nickelodeon is all about "breaking the ice." When a group of kids gets the day off of school due to snow, they decide to chase their dreams and make some memories along the way. Snow Day stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel.

1923 (December 18)

The newest Yellowstone spinoff stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and follows the Prohibition Era Duttons as they fight to hold on to their family's land through The Great Depression. 1923 premieres December 18 exclusively on Paramount+.

Top Gun: Maverick (December 22)

After a triumphant theatrical run, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun is finally coming to a home theater near you. Starring Tom Cruise, the franchise's latest chapter finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice. Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting December 22.

Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:

December 1

Bose

A League of Their Own

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Are We There Yet?

Capture the Flag

Clear and Present Danger

Cloverfield

Coyote Ugly

Dead Again

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Doubt

Eight Men Out

Election

Elizabethtown

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Friday the 13th

Guys and Dolls

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Head of State

Heist

If Beale Street Could Talk

In the Line of Fire

Jane Eyre

Just Wright

Kinky Boots

Little Women

Malcolm X

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible III

Moonstruck

Muppets from Space

Muriel's Wedding

My Left Foot

Ordinary People

Pet Sematary (1989)

Regarding Henry

Rosemary's Baby

Rudy

Saturday Night Fever

Scrooge

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sleepless in Seattle

Small Soldiers

Southside with You

Terminator Genisys

The Breakfast Club

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Honeymooners

The Hurt Locker

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Peacemaker

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wiz

Thief

True Grit

Uncle Buck

What's Love Got to Do with It

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wild Things

Witness

Wuthering Heights

Young Guns

Young Sherlock Holmes

December 3

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

The Story of Santa Claus

December 4

Fit for Christmas

December 5

Celeste and Jesse Forever

December 6

The Check Up with Dr. David Agus, premiere

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, premiere

December 7

Mob Wives, seasons 1-6

PAW Patrol, season 7

December 11

Must Love Christmas

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrate 100 Years

December 12

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders

Dog﻿

December 13

Sampled, premiere

December 14

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, season 15

Everybody Loves Raymond, seasons 1-9

RuPaul's Drag Race, season 13

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked, season 12

True Life Crime, season 1

December 15

The Game, season 2 premiere

December 16

Snow Day, premiere

Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert

December 18

1923, premiere

When Christmas Was Young

December 20

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All

December 21

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), season 3

The Andy Griffith Show, seasons 1-8

December 22

Top Gun: Maverick

December 23

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove

December 24

Detroit

December 27

Django Unchained

December 28

Gunsmoke, seasons 1-14

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

December 31

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

