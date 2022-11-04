Prime Video is headed into November with tons of exciting content, including the highly anticipated arrival of My Policeman, plus plenty of movies and TV shows, new and old alike, arriving this month.

Rihanna returns for the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show, Ben Platt and Kristen Bell co-star in a new dysfunctional family flick, and Thursday Night Football kicks off every week at 8:15 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Prime Video for the 2022 NFL season.

Access to Prime Video is a perk included in an Amazon Prime membership, available for $15 monthly or $140 for the year. If you aren't already subscribed or just want access to the Prime Video library, a membership to Prime Video is available for $9 monthly.

Sign Up for Prime Video

Still not sure what to stream next? Be sure to check out ET’s guides for what’s new on Hulu, what’s new on Paramount+, what’s new on Disney+ and more this month. Here’s everything new on Prime Video in November 2022.

My Policeman (November 4)

A young policeman begins an affair with he and his wife's best friend despite homosexuality being illegal in 1950's Britain. This story of forbidden love and an ever-changing society stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Following the film's theatrical premiere in October, My Policeman is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Watch Now

The People We Hate At The Wedding (November 18)

Alice and Paul's wealthy half-sister is getting married in the English countryside, and despite their many, many qualms with attending, the whole family plans to reunite for the big day. Starring Kirsten Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Allison Janney, this dysfunctional, modern-day wedding comedy premieres November 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch on November 18

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (November 9)

The fourth-annual Savage X Fenty fashion show is finally here. Known for breaking from fashion-world traditions and highlighting unconventional models and stars, this year's Savage X Fenty show boasts a lineup featuring performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

There will also be special appearances by Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin and more. Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 takes the stage on November 9.

Watch on November 9

Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon is the first nationally exclusive streaming partner for the NFL, with Thursday Night Football presenting live games solely on the platform in the US.

Play-by-play legend Al Michaels, late of Sunday Night Football, and Kirk Herbstreit, best known as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay, will have the calls. Famous former tight end Tony Gonzalez will join the team as an NFL analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

Check out our 2022 NFL streaming guide for more info about this year's NFL season.

Watch on Thursdays

Here’s everything new coming to Prime Video this November:

November 1

Los simuladores (2002)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Anita (2013)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Rain (1989)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O'Brien Can't Stop (2011)

Contraband (2012)

Cousins (1989)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Down To Earth (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heaven's Gate (1981)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman (Uncut) (2007)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)

Men At Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

MouseHunt (1997)

Nick of Time (1995)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Primal Fear (1996)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Scrooged (1988)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sliver (1993)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Plane (2004)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Big Country (1958)

The Doors (1991)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Machinist (2004)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

The Professional (1994)

The Relic (1997)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Train (1965)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

War Horse (2011)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

November 2

Cujo (1983)

En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)

November 3

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

November 4

El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022)

My Policeman (2022)

November 9

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022)

November 10

Autumn Beat (2022)

Warm Bodies (2013)

November 11

The English (2022)

From the Top of My Lungs (2022)

Mammals (2022)

La Caida / Dive (2022)

November 15

The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

November 16

Pasos de héroe (2016)

November 18

The People We Hate At The Wedding (2022)

Busco Novia (2021)

November 22

Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)

November 23

Good Night Oppy (2022)

Cyrano (2022)

November 27

Angry Angel (2017)

November 29

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Documentary Online

What's New on Disney+ This Month

Lifetime Christmas Movies 2022: Full Schedule and How to Watch Online

What's New on Hulu: and more

How to Watch 'Bros' Online — Billy Eichner's New Rom-Com Now Streaming

What's New on Peacock This Month

How to Watch All the 2022 Hallmark Christmas Movies

NFL Streaming Guide 2022: How to Watch Every Game of the Season

The 2022 A24 Streaming Guide: How to Watch All the Best A24 Movies