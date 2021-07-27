Disney+ is dropping a bunch of new stuff in August, including must-see TV and movies.

While you're beating the heat and staying inside to stream all new episodes of Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Music: The Musical: The Series, be sure to make room in your watchlist for Disney's latest must-watch titles.

Even more new episodes of Monsters at Work are coming this month. The TV series spin-off is based on the Pixar hit Monsters Inc. The streaming site is also releasing the Season 2 premiere of Diary of a Future President and Marvel's first-ever animated animated series What If…?

Dog lovers rejoice! Not only will August be full of new episodes of the Josh Peck-led pooch series Tuner & Hooch, Disney+ is full of dog content this month. Stream episodes of Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, starring world-renown canine whisperer, Cesar Millan. Or team up with your furry friends and binge-watch two Beverly Hills Chihuahua movies this month. And, if you've been able to resist paying movie-ticket prices to see it, Disney's Cruella will also be free to stream this month with a Disney+ subscription.

Whether you’re in the mood for some more silly than scary monsters or just want to watch a bunch of adorable dogs, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Josh Peck, Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

So crank that AC, make some popcorn and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.

What If…? (Aug. 11)

You'll see your favorite Marvel heroes in a whole new way when you stream Marvel's Studios first-ever animated series. What If...? takes important moments from famous MCU movies and reimagines them. The series features the voices of the famous faces who brought the MCU to life on the big screen.

Diary of a Future President: Season 2 (Aug. 18)

The second season of the coming-of-age comedy will pick up where season one left off with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family. Now that the middle schooler has run for student council, will we see how that created a clear path to her presidential dreams? Gina Rodriguez, Tess Romero and Selenis Leyva star.

Monsters at Work (Aug. 4)

Tylor Tuskmon is a recent graduate from Monsters University who dreams of scaring with his idols, Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan. But Monsters Incorporated no longer wants scarers, they want jokesters. Tune in to Disney+ for new weekly episodes.

Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in August? Get the full list below:

Available Aug. 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuit (Shorts) – Season 2 Premiere

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”

Marvel Studios Legends

Monsters at Work – Episode 106 “The Vending Machine”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 103 “Diamonds are Furever”

Available Aug. 6

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 108 – Season Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 115

Available Aug. 11

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2)

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”

Monsters at Work – Episode 107 “Adorable Returns”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 104 “In The Line Of Fur”

What If…? – Series Premiere

Available Aug. 13

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 116

Available Aug. 18

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

Disney The Owl House (S2)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Growing Up Animal – Season 1 Premiere

Diary of a Future President – Season 2 Premiere

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 104 “A Nut You Can’t Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”

Monsters at Work – Episode 108 “Little Monsters”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 105 “Road To Smell Dorado”

What If…? – Episode 102

Available Aug. 20

Eragon

Available Aug. 25

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 105 “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”

Monsters at Work – Episode 109 “Bad Hair Day”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 106 “The Fur-gitive”

What If…? – Episode 103

Available Aug. 27

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog



