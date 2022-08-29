Prime Video is headed into September with tons of exciting content, including new episodes of A League of Their Own dropping weekly, the premiere of a highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series, plus plenty of movies and TV shows, new and old alike, arriving this month.

Amazon's $465 million fantasy series,The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, takes fans thousands of years into Middle Earth's past. Thursday Night Football kicks off September 15 and will stream exclusively on Prime Video for the 2022 NFL season.

How much does Prime Video cost?

Access to Prime Video is a perk included in an Amazon Prime membership, available for $15 monthly or $140 for the year. If you aren't already subscribed or just want access to the Prime Video library, a membership to Prime Video is available for $9 monthly. Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial.

Still not sure what to stream next? Be sure to check out ET’s guides for what’s new on Hulu, what’s new on Paramount+, what’s new on Disney+ and more this month. Here’s everything new on Prime Video in September 2022.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (September 2)

More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. This long-awaited fantasy series premieres September 2.

Thursday Night Football (September 15)

The 2022 NFL season ushers in a new era of Thursday Night Football. Amazon is the first nationally exclusive streaming partner for the NFL, with Thursday Night Football presenting live games solely on the platform in the US.

Play-by-play legend Al Michaels, late of Sunday Night Football, and Kirk Herbstreit, best known as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay, will have the calls. Famous former tight end Tony Gonzalez will join the team as an NFL analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

Thursday Night Football kicks off September 15, 2022, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs. Check out our 2022 NFL streaming guide for more info about this year's NFL season.

A League of Their Own (new episodes streaming weekly)

At long last, Amazon Prime Video’s series adaptation of the cult classic 1992 film, A League of Their Own has arrived, and according to critics, it doesn’t play around. A League of Their Own follows World War II athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Broad City’sAbbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden. New episodes are streaming weekly on Prime Video.



Here’s everything new coming to Prime Video this September:

September 1

American Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13

Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5

Texicanas

WAGS Miami seasons 1-2

21 Grams

23:59

A Family Thing

The Adjustment Bureau

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

American Beauty

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

An American Werewolf in London

Apartment 143

Autumn in New York

Bad Influence

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows

The Blair Witch Project

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

The Clan

Cold Creek Manor

Crazy Heart

The Descent

The Dilemma

Dust 2 Glory

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Failure to Launch

Fight Club

Frontera

The Ghost and the Darkness

Gorky Park

Hard Eight

He Got Game

Heartburn

Here Comes the Devil

How to Train Your Dragon

I Saw The Devil

I'm Still Here

In Time

Instructions Not Included

Intersection

Jason's Lyric

Juan of the Dead

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Let the Right One In

The Lifeguard

Love Story

Loving Pablo

Mandrill

The Mod Squad

Moonlight & Valentino

Mother!

The Motorcycle Diaries

Mr. Baseball

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls on Manhattan

Open Water

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

Pulse

The Recruit

Reign of Fire

Rescue Dawn

Rings

Role Models

Role Models Unrated

Ronaldo

Rookie of the Year

Roxanne

The Sacrament

Save The Last Dance

Shattered

The Silence of the Lambs

Sin Nombre

Skyfall

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff

The Transporter

Troll Hunter

Uncommon Valor

The Usual Suspects

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Wanted

War of The Worlds

Weekend at Bernie's

We're No Angels

Wild Bill

The Young Victoria

Yours, Mine & Ours

September 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Prime Video Original series premiere

September 7

He Is Psychometric

Prison Playbook

Reply 1988

Reply 1994

Search: WWW

Signal

The Crowned Clown

September 9

Aline

Flight/Risk - Prime Video Original documentary premiere

September 15

Thursday Night Football

September 16

Dog

Firebird

Goodnight Mommy - Prime Video Original film premiere

The Outfit

September 19

Heatwave

September 21

Prisma

September 23

September Mornings season 2

Firestarter (2022)

Memory

September 27

Our Idiot Brother

September 30

Jungle

Un Extraño Enemigo season 2

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend's Exorcism

