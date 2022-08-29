Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2022 from 'The Rings of Power' to 'Thursday Night Football'
Prime Video is headed into September with tons of exciting content, including new episodes of A League of Their Own dropping weekly, the premiere of a highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series, plus plenty of movies and TV shows, new and old alike, arriving this month.
Amazon's $465 million fantasy series,The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, takes fans thousands of years into Middle Earth's past. Thursday Night Football kicks off September 15 and will stream exclusively on Prime Video for the 2022 NFL season.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (September 2)
More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. This long-awaited fantasy series premieres September 2.
Thursday Night Football (September 15)
The 2022 NFL season ushers in a new era of Thursday Night Football. Amazon is the first nationally exclusive streaming partner for the NFL, with Thursday Night Football presenting live games solely on the platform in the US.
Play-by-play legend Al Michaels, late of Sunday Night Football, and Kirk Herbstreit, best known as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay, will have the calls. Famous former tight end Tony Gonzalez will join the team as an NFL analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame shows.
Thursday Night Football kicks off September 15, 2022, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs. Check out our 2022 NFL streaming guide for more info about this year's NFL season.
A League of Their Own (new episodes streaming weekly)
At long last, Amazon Prime Video’s series adaptation of the cult classic 1992 film, A League of Their Own has arrived, and according to critics, it doesn’t play around. A League of Their Own follows World War II athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Broad City’sAbbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden. New episodes are streaming weekly on Prime Video.
Here’s everything new coming to Prime Video this September:
September 1
American Ninja Warrior seasons 12-13
Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5
Texicanas
WAGS Miami seasons 1-2
21 Grams
23:59
A Family Thing
The Adjustment Bureau
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
American Beauty
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
An American Werewolf in London
Apartment 143
Autumn in New York
Bad Influence
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
The Blair Witch Project
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
The Clan
Cold Creek Manor
Crazy Heart
The Descent
The Dilemma
Dust 2 Glory
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Failure to Launch
Fight Club
Frontera
The Ghost and the Darkness
Gorky Park
Hard Eight
He Got Game
Heartburn
Here Comes the Devil
How to Train Your Dragon
I Saw The Devil
I'm Still Here
In Time
Instructions Not Included
Intersection
Jason's Lyric
Juan of the Dead
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Let the Right One In
The Lifeguard
Love Story
Loving Pablo
Mandrill
The Mod Squad
Moonlight & Valentino
Mother!
The Motorcycle Diaries
Mr. Baseball
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls on Manhattan
Open Water
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
Pulse
The Recruit
Reign of Fire
Rescue Dawn
Rings
Role Models
Role Models Unrated
Ronaldo
Rookie of the Year
Roxanne
The Sacrament
Save The Last Dance
Shattered
The Silence of the Lambs
Sin Nombre
Skyfall
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff
The Transporter
Troll Hunter
Uncommon Valor
The Usual Suspects
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Wanted
War of The Worlds
Weekend at Bernie's
We're No Angels
Wild Bill
The Young Victoria
Yours, Mine & Ours
September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Prime Video Original series premiere
September 7
He Is Psychometric
Prison Playbook
Reply 1988
Reply 1994
Search: WWW
Signal
The Crowned Clown
September 9
Aline
Flight/Risk - Prime Video Original documentary premiere
September 15
Thursday Night Football
September 16
Dog
Firebird
Goodnight Mommy - Prime Video Original film premiere
The Outfit
September 19
Heatwave
September 21
Prisma
September 23
September Mornings season 2
Firestarter (2022)
Memory
September 27
Our Idiot Brother
September 30
Jungle
Un Extraño Enemigo season 2
Ambulance (2022)
My Best Friend's Exorcism
