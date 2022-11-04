How to Watch 'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Documentary Online

Selena Gomez has been very open about her physical and mental health journeys. And today, she's opening up more than ever before, with the release of her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Fans will get to see Selena Gomez in a way they never have before as the film will follow Gomez over a six-year time period, highlighting her career, personal life, and her relationship with mental health.

Directed by Alex Keshishian, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me follows the highs and lows of Gomez's journey, including her diagnosis with lupus and battle with bipolar disorder. The film promises to give fans a “uniquely raw and intimate” look at how the pop star dealt with the pressures of her rising fame and a life of stardom from a very young age. This isn't Keshishian's first experience directing a celebrity documentary — in 1991 he made waves with the controversial Madonna: Truth or Dare. Gomez says she reached out to Keshishian about her own documentary after watching Truth or Dare.

Here's everything to know about how, when and where to watch Selena Gomez's powerful new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

When Does Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me Premiere?

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me was released on Friday, November 4 on Apple TV+.

How to Watch Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me Online for Free?

Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch the documentary for free. If you don't have Apple TV+, eligible subscribers can sign up for a 7-day free trial of the service, so you can watch the documentary at no cost. After the offer expires, Apple TV+ only costs $6.99/month.

What is Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me About?

According to Apple TV+’s official synopsis, “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

The film follows Selena Gomez through treatment facilities, on tour, and in her private life. Just over 10 years ago, she was diagnosed with lupus, and in 2017, she received a kidney transplant from her best friend, Francia Raisa. This documentary gives fans an even more intimate look at Gomez’s struggles as well as her successes.

For all the biggest revelations about Gomez's bipolar disorder, relationship with her mom, and more from the documentary, check out our coverage here.

What else can you expect from Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me?

Fans can also look forward to hearing Gomez's new song by the same name, My Mind And Me, which dropped yesterday, November 3. The lyrics give fans insight into what they may expect while watching the film:

My mind and me

We don't get along sometimes

And it gets hard to breathe

But I wouldn't change my life

