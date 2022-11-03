Selena Gomez Releases Emotional New Song 'My Mind & Me' Ahead of Documentary
Selena Gomez Explains How ‘My Mind and Me’ Documentary Was Part …
Matthew Perry Says He Felt 'Nothing' When 'Friends' Ended
Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach, Dead at 38
Go Inside ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Cameron and Lauren’s New Home! …
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead at 28 Following Fatal Shooting
Christina Applegate Diagnosed With MS
Cheryl Burke Reveals If She'd Get Married Again and Her Current …
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed
Dwayne Wade Says He Looks Up to Daughter Zaya’s Courage as a Fat…
Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayn…
Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson a ‘F**king Liar’ While W…
'90 Day Fiancè': Kim Plans a Romantic Proposal for Usman (Exclus…
SAG Awards 2020: Michelle Williams Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump!
'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Calls Out Nick Thompson Over …
Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Marry Each Other Afte…
Vanessa Hudgens Jokingly Calls Out 'High School Musical' Fans fo…
Jennifer Aniston Cried Over Matthew Perry’s Addiction Battle
Selena Gomez has a question: "Wanna hear a part to my story?"
Three years after the release of one of her most personal tracks, "Lose You to Love Me," the 30-year-old star is back with another deeply emotional song, this time -- as its title makes clear -- about herself and her own mind. On Thursday morning, Gomez dropped the single, "My Mind & Me," in the lead-up to her highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, out on Nov. 4.
In the song, she pulls back the curtain on her mental struggle with lyrics like "I'm constantly tryna fight something that my eyes can't see," and "My mind and me, we don't get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe, but I wouldn't change my life."
During an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the premiere of the documentary on Wednesday, Gomez was open to capturing more chapters of her life in future music.
"I think ideally that is the goal, is being able to write these stories that are happening in my life now, because it's been years since I've released music," the singer said, "so so many beautiful things have happened, and I can't wait to tell that through music."
As she explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the track has given her an outlet to truly speak her mind.
"There's just so much bottled up, and I think that I do a good job, hopefully, of being cautious and being aware of other people's feelings. And I'm very vague, and I can be very politically correct. And in my music, I get to really say what I feel," she shared. "And I think that's why this song means so much to me, and in a different way than any of my other songs only because I've attached this to my mental health and I'm addressing what it is. I mean, it's completely cathartic for me and I think it goes so well with the documentary."
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez Shares How ‘My Mind and Me’ Doc Impacted Her Body Image
Selena Gomez Addresses Her Viral Photo With Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez Makes Return to Waverly Place 'Where It all Began'
Selena Gomez on Coping With Bipolar Diagnosis, Taking It 'Day by Day'
Related Gallery