Selena Gomez is sharing how her upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, has influenced her body image. Gomez spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura at the doc's premiere Wednesday night, where she said it was "healing" to see how she was acting and the "irrational" way she was responding to her body.

"In a weird way, I feel like it is a time capsule of things -- a period of my life where I look back, and I actually feel bad for that version of myself," Gomez explained. "I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out."

The documentary features recent conversations, confessions and candid moments, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at Gomez's personal life, from the highs to the struggles she's faced with both her mind and body. It's something the 30-year-old superstar has never shied away from sharing -- from revealing her diagnoses with Bipolar disorder and Lupus, to starting her own online mental health platform, Wondermind.

When asked what she'd tell her younger self, a version of Gomez who was struggling to balance her career, her personal life and her health, she said never "be afraid."

"I think my advice is to not be afraid. I never actually was afraid to tell people that I wanna take time for myself. I never thought that was a bad thing," Gomez explained. "So, to be sharing something honest and say, 'Hey, I'm taking a break because I need it?' I'm being honest, and I think that's just who I am."

While Gomez has been busy on-screen, most notably starring in the Emmy-nominated Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, the documentary sees new music from the singer. While it's been years since she released new music, Gomez tells ET that she plans to translate some of her most personal life moments into song.

"I think ideally, that is the goal, is being able to write these stories that are happening in my life now, because it's been years since I've released music, so, so many beautiful things have happened, and I can't wait to tell that through music," she shared.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me begins streaming Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Addresses Her Viral Photo With Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez Makes Return to Waverly Place 'Where It all Began'

Selena Gomez on Coping With Bipolar Diagnosis, Taking It 'Day by Day'

Selena Gomez in Tears Over Being 'Super Famous' in New Documentary Trailer This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery