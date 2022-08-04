What's New On Paramount Plus in August 2022

Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, There Will Be Blood comes new titles including Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead and Orphan: First Kill, all set to premiere on the platform this August.

Julia Stiles stars alongside the returning Isabelle Fuhrman in the new Orphan prequel, plus a new season of the animated Star Trek spinoff series, Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres at the end of the month.

Paramount+ now has a $5/month ad-supported subscriber tier, the “Essential Plan,” available alongside their $10 per month ad-free Premium Plan. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, March might be just the month to do it.

Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of August.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head (August 4)

Following the success of Beavis and Butt-Head's return in Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe, the boys are back in an all new season of the iconically crass cartoon.

Orphan: First Kill (August 19)

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film Orphan made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in Orphan: First Kill, playing in select theaters and streaming August 19 on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 3, August 25)

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all new season of this beloved animated Star Trek spin-off series premieres August 25.

Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:

August 1

1 Buck

3000 Miles to Graceland

5 Star Day

A Fish Called Wanda

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron's Blood

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Any Day

Assimilate

Awakened

Baby Boom

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Beautiful Girls

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Bridget Jones's Baby

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cake

Clockstoppers

Derek's Dead

Dimland

Dinner For Schmucks

Don't Click

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downhill Racer

Escape From Alcatraz

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Follow the Prophet

Friday The 13th - Part II

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Getting to Know You

Goodbye, Butterfly

Grand Cru

Grease

Grease Live!

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here On Out

I Am A Ghost

I Like Me

I've Got Issues

Iceland is Best

Insight

International Falls

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

King of Knives

Kingpin

Letter from Masanjia

Lost and Found

Lost Bayou

Making Waves

Man From Reno

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon A Time In The West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Prophecy

Respite

River's Edge

Rockaway

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Scrapper

Shooter

Single White Female

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Graduate

The Killer Elite

The Middle of X

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Under the Tuscan Sun

Urban Cowboy

Varsity Blues

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Weepah Way for Now

Wild Honey Pie!

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Writer's Block

August 3

Beavis & Butt-Head (Seasons 3 & 5)

August 4

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Available August 8

16 to Life

59 Seconds

A Dark Place

Absolution

Courage Under Fire

Crossed the Line

Dating My Mother

Disappearance

Eadweard

He's Way More Famous Than You

Impossible Monsters

Line of Descent

Ronin

Safe Inside

Simulation

The Atoning

The Hornet's Nest

Undergods

Yinz

August 10

Respect

The Surreal Life (Seasons 1, 3 - 6)

August 11

Candyman

The Addams Family 2

August 12

Secret Headquarters

August 14

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

August 17

Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 2)

Love & Listings (Season 2)

August 18

When You Least Expect It

Flag Day

August 19

Big Nate (New Episodes)

Orphan: First Kill

August 22

Robocop

August 24

Dating Naked (Seasons 1 - 3)

Deer Squad (Season 1)

Deliciousness (Season 1)

Hall & Oates: From Philly to Chile

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (Season 1)

The Substitute (Seasons 1 - 2)

August 25

Star Trek Lower Decks (Season 3)

August 31

Marriage Rescue (Season 1)

Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 3)

Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)

