What's New On Paramount Plus in August 2022
Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, There Will Be Blood comes new titles including Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead and Orphan: First Kill, all set to premiere on the platform this August.
Julia Stiles stars alongside the returning Isabelle Fuhrman in the new Orphan prequel, plus a new season of the animated Star Trek spinoff series, Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres at the end of the month.
Paramount+ now has a $5/month ad-supported subscriber tier, the “Essential Plan,” available alongside their $10 per month ad-free Premium Plan. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, March might be just the month to do it.
Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of August.
ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head (August 4)
Following the success of Beavis and Butt-Head's return in Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe, the boys are back in an all new season of the iconically crass cartoon.
Orphan: First Kill (August 19)
More than 10 years since the twisted horror film Orphan made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in Orphan: First Kill, playing in select theaters and streaming August 19 on Paramount+.
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 3, August 25)
Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all new season of this beloved animated Star Trek spin-off series premieres August 25.
Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:
August 1
1 Buck
3000 Miles to Graceland
5 Star Day
A Fish Called Wanda
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron's Blood
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Any Day
Assimilate
Awakened
Baby Boom
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Beautiful Girls
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Bridget Jones's Baby
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cake
Clockstoppers
Derek's Dead
Dimland
Dinner For Schmucks
Don't Click
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Downhill Racer
Escape From Alcatraz
Evil Dead
Face/Off
Follow the Prophet
Friday The 13th - Part II
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Getting to Know You
Goodbye, Butterfly
Grand Cru
Grease
Grease Live!
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here On Out
I Am A Ghost
I Like Me
I've Got Issues
Iceland is Best
Insight
International Falls
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
King of Knives
Kingpin
Letter from Masanjia
Lost and Found
Lost Bayou
Making Waves
Man From Reno
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon A Time In The West
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Prophecy
Respite
River's Edge
Rockaway
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Scrapper
Shooter
Single White Female
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Graduate
The Killer Elite
The Middle of X
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Under the Tuscan Sun
Urban Cowboy
Varsity Blues
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Weepah Way for Now
Wild Honey Pie!
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Writer's Block
August 3
Beavis & Butt-Head (Seasons 3 & 5)
August 4
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Available August 8
16 to Life
59 Seconds
A Dark Place
Absolution
Courage Under Fire
Crossed the Line
Dating My Mother
Disappearance
Eadweard
He's Way More Famous Than You
Impossible Monsters
Line of Descent
Ronin
Safe Inside
Simulation
The Atoning
The Hornet's Nest
Undergods
Yinz
August 10
Respect
The Surreal Life (Seasons 1, 3 - 6)
August 11
Candyman
The Addams Family 2
August 12
Secret Headquarters
August 14
South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
August 17
Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 2)
Love & Listings (Season 2)
August 18
When You Least Expect It
Flag Day
August 19
Big Nate (New Episodes)
Orphan: First Kill
August 22
Robocop
August 24
Dating Naked (Seasons 1 - 3)
Deer Squad (Season 1)
Deliciousness (Season 1)
Hall & Oates: From Philly to Chile
Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (Season 1)
The Substitute (Seasons 1 - 2)
August 25
Star Trek Lower Decks (Season 3)
August 31
Marriage Rescue (Season 1)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)
